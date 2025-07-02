Leading the charge towards Net–Zero transport

char.gy is a Business Reporter client

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming an increasingly familiar sight on Britain’s roads. With over 1.3 million now in use, and one in five new vehicle registrations in the first quarter of this year being electric, consumer confidence is clearly growing.

Yet for many would–be EV drivers, one barrier still stands in the way: access to reliable, convenient and affordable public EV charging. Tackling this challenge head–on is char.gy, a company at the forefront of delivering accessible charging infrastructure where it’s needed most – on the streets where people live.

With more than 4,000 charge points already deployed nationwide, char.gy has established itself as a leader in helping communities make the switch to electric.

“The real transition to electric happens when everyone, not just homeowners with driveways, has a convenient and reliable way to charge,” says John Lewis, CEO of char.gy. “Our goal is to make charging as seamless and affordable as possible for everyone, everywhere.”

This commitment is now being brought to life in Brighton & Hove, where char.gy is planning to deliver one of the most ambitious public charging projects in the country. Backed by central government funding through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, the partnership will see up to 6,000 charge points installed across the city over the next six years.

Brighton & Hove, a city with a long history of embracing the electric revolution, has committed to reaching Net Zero emissions by 2030. For Kieran Fitsall, EV Lead at Brighton & Hove City Council, the decision to work with char.gy was about more than just installing charge points – it was also about forming a partnership built on a shared vision with long-term impact.

“What drew us to char.gy was its ability to deliver at scale, quickly and efficiently,” Fitsall explains. “It had the operational expertise, financial backing and forward-thinking approach we needed to make this work, not just now, but for the next 15 years.”

char.gy has invested in charger reliability, usability and data-driven planning, ensuring infrastructure is placed where it’s most needed – serving today’s EV drivers while also anticipating future demand.

The role of a charge point operator (CPO) goes beyond infrastructure – it’s also about creating a driver experience that encourages more people to make the switch to electric.

One critical element of that experience is cost. char.gy’s Night Tariff of 39p/kWh leads on affordability, offering off-peak savings to drivers without home chargers. While still higher than private energy tariffs due to VAT, operating and maintenance costs, char.gy is among those most strongly committed to narrowing the gap.

While this project marks a significant local achievement, it also reflects a broader national movement. With £381 million in LEVI funding available to local authorities, councils across England are beginning similar large-scale projects. Brighton & Hove was among the first to act, showing how local governments and private partners can effectively close the EV accessibility gap. From smart procurement strategy to long-term planning, the council is setting a clear example of public-private collaboration in action.

While Brighton is currently char.gy’s largest single project, the network is expanding rapidly. Recent rollouts have launched in Richmond, Wandsworth and Barnet, with more deployments planned for this summer. As more councils prepare their own LEVI-funded initiatives, char.gy is well-positioned to support growth across the country.

“We’re aiming to help over a million drivers nationwide make the switch to electric over the next five years,” says Lewis. “That’s the kind of scale the climate crisis demands – and the kind of ambition we bring to every region we work with.”

In the year ahead, demand for experienced charge point operators is expected to surge. char.gy sees the rollout in Brighton & Hove as a valuable opportunity to learn, enhance its services and reach new drivers. The council has also committed to sharing insights from the project with other local authorities, helping accelerate the development of reliable, inclusive charging networks nationwide.