GivEnergy: helping people unlock huge savings on their energy bills

Business Reporter: GivEnergy

Rising energy bills are never far from making headlines. But the suggested solutions are frustratingly short-term for billpayers. A government energy bill discount might (just) keep your home running cheaply for a winter. But where’s the long-term protection from constant price hikes and peak charges? Where’s the control to keep your home running cheaply for life?

That empowerment lies in a home battery. And that’s just where home-grown British brand, GivEnergy, is leading the charge.

What is GivEnergy?

GivEnergy is the UK’s No.1 home battery brand. It’s on a mission to empower freedom for all.

GivEnergy technology allows customers to take control of – and save money on – their energy spend end-to-end. This smart tech includes:

Home battery storage systems

With a GivEnergy battery storage system, you can keep your home running for a fraction of the usual cost. It’s the prime means to protect yourself from peak electricity rates and rising bills.

If you’re anything like most billpayers, you’ve never even been made aware that you could be getting access to much better electricity rates. Energy prices drop when demand drops – overnight, for example. They also drop when there’s a surplus of green energy flowing into the electricity grid, such as on days when renewable generation is high.

So, how can you capitalise on those massively reduced rates? With a battery that can store that cheaper, cleaner energy.

The battery will smart-charge on the best energy rates, and then discharge to power your home when prices peak. And if you have solar panels, even better. You can then charge your battery for free on the sun’s power – avoiding buying from the grid altogether in some cases.

In fact, with this kind of clever charging, the average GivEnergy customer saves 85 per cent on their energy bills per year, and reduces their annual carbon emissions by 300kg.

EV chargers

What if you want to save even more money by charging an EV on the cheap, clean energy stored in your home battery? Or, even better once again, charge that EV on free sunshine?

GivEnergy also manufactures a smart EV charger that plays perfectly with your energy tariff, with your home battery, and with any solar you might have.

Energy monitoring software

How about managing and optimising your energy spend? Along with its hardware, GivEnergy provides a supporting energy management app and web-based portal to keep its customers informed and in control.

And GivEnergy’s software can even help you make money, too. Its systems work perfectly with export schemes such as the Demand Flexibility Service. Here, you can export the stored energy in your battery to support the National Grid when it’s under strain. All for a tidy profit – and all without you having to lift a finger.

Electrical accessories

Smart plugs that allow you to remotely control your connected appliances can help cut waste as well as costs. Voltage optimisers help you save energy by regulating your incoming power supply. A backup gateway keeps your home running in the event of a power cut. In short, GivEnergy has a full home energy ecosystem to solve your energy challenges.

Commercial battery storage systems

What if you’re a business owner looking to reduce your running costs? GivEnergy also offers scalable commercial batteries to power every business, from the SME to vast, grid-scale projects for megacorps.

What are the benefits of this technology?

A clean home energy setup benefits both the billpayer and the planet. You can:

Take control of your energy usage to save on your bills

Make money selling surplus energy back to the grid (based on your tariff)

Reduce your carbon emissions

Protect yourself from outages with back-up energy

Get full visibility on how much you’re spending (and saving)

Create a cleaner and more controllable grid

A GB brand, with great British support and values

As well as this empowering technology, GivEnergy also prides itself on its ethical operations. For example:

GivEnergy’s Midlands, UK HQ is carbon-neutral, running entirely on renewables

GivEnergy’s UK manufacturing site is actually net-positive to the grid

The materials used in GivEnergy systems are ethically sourced and recyclable – with an R&D lab built for their reuse

GivEnergy stores and processes all customer energy data securely, in GDPR compliance, and exclusively in the UK

Plus, the company engages tirelessly in local community, outreach, and charitable work day in, day out

Changing the world, one charge at a time

We all want cheaper energy bills. We all want to do our bit to contribute towards Net Zero. There’s a convenient “two birds, one stone” solution readily available – and that comes in the form of a GivEnergy home battery system.