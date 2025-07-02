Empowering the green workforce for a smarter energy future

Calisen is a Business Reporter client

As the UK accelerates its energy transition to Net Zero, the creation of a new, greener workforce is critical. The transition is not just about deploying new technologies, it’s about people. Skilled professionals will be the backbone of sustainable progress – and Calisen is proud to lead the charge by developing the workforce of tomorrow for a greener, smarter energy future.

Calisen Group is a leading smart energy transition business aiming to enable smarter energy for all. It owns, installs, manages and finances essential Net Zero infrastructure on behalf of energy suppliers, from smart meters and electric vehicle charging systems to heat pumps, solar photovoltaic panels and batteries. Calisen supports the UK’s climate change ambitions by helping consumers use less energy and make more informed choices. But beyond the deployment of physical assets, its greatest investment has always been its people.

Calisen’s in-house Smarter Training Academy is committed to developing the next generation of green engineers and technicians. Last year saw over 300 new colleagues trained, many of whom entered the academy with no prior experience. Through specialist hands-on training, industry certification and ongoing mentorship, these colleagues soon progressed into a range of skilled roles, their work taking the company further towards the cleaner, greener future they’re helping to build.

With a strong emphasis on career progression, many colleagues begin their Calisen career installing smart meters before moving on to more complex work handling three-phase metering equipment, or more advanced systems such as heat pumps and solar panels. Calisen also holds regular industry days at its academy, opening doors to new career paths for members of the local community and helping to make the green energy sector more accessible and representative.

Calisen prides itself on a holistic, inclusive approach. Everyone who enters the academy becomes an employee from day one, giving them financial stability as they train and a strong sense of belonging within the Group. Once trainees graduate to fieldwork, the support continues through Calisen’s technical helpdesks, more experienced colleagues and a highly collaborative peer network – building their confidence and giving them the expertise to thrive in the industry.

And whilst training new talent is important, Calisen recognises this is only half of the equation: retention is just as crucial. The company’s People Promise is its commitment to all colleagues, helping enhance the working experience and further building upon its sustainability ambitions. In January 2024, Calisen became a Real Living Wage employer, helping it attract and retain the top talent in what’s become a competitive industry. Calisen’s employee retention rates now exceed sector averages, reinforcing the value of sustaining a true people-first culture.

Calisen knows there’s more to do to unlock the full potential of green jobs across the UK, to continue evolving and not get complacent. This means inspiring more young people – especially young women – to see themselves in green energy roles. Calisen plans to digitise its training to increase accessibility and fluidity, and to adapt roles to reflect the modern expectations of a work-life balance, ensuring flexibility never becomes a barrier to opportunity.

“All the technologies are available for Net Zero, but we believe it’s the people that will make the difference,” says Calisen’s Chief People Officer, San Johal. “We’re proud of the diverse, inclusive culture we have at Calisen and our commitment to attract, recruit, retain and develop the right people to support what we do. We invest in our people because we understand the value they bring when they’re enabled to reach their full potential.”

For Calisen, it’s not just about building infrastructure, it’s about building a legacy – one that empowers colleagues, supports local communities and accelerates the nation’s transition to a Net Zero future. In doing so, the organisation hopes to showcase how businesses can drive sustainability and social impact not just by investing in smart technology, but in the people who power it.

