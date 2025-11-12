Why engineering document management is the backbone of smart plants

Synergis Software is a Business Reporter client

Trusted engineering data drives better project outcomes, optimises operations and provides the foundation for effective AI.

In the race to design faster, build smarter and outpace competition, one truth is clear: your plant is only as smart as the information it runs on. An engineering document management system (EDMS) is the hidden powerhouse behind today’s most agile manufacturers – fuelling collaboration, eliminating costly errors and creating a live digital thread from concept to production line.

This isn’t about “going paperless”. It’s about unleashing a connected, compliant and data-driven operation that moves at the speed of innovation. From preventing million-dollar mistakes to enabling AI-driven insights, EDMS is transforming how assets are designed, built and maintained.

Here, Scott Lamond, VP of Marketing at Synergis, shares his insights on how EDMS, specifically Adept, is powering digital transformation – and how leaders such as Synergis are redefining what’s possible in the era of smart plants and digital transformation.

How is EDMS used in design and manufacturing?

An EDMS is the backbone for creating, controlling, sharing and protecting technical information. More than a digital filing cabinet, it connects engineering intent to manufacturing execution. In design, EDMS supports creativity and collaboration while ensuring consistency and control over engineering data. In manufacturing, it ensures every piece of equipment is built, maintained and serviced from the most current, approved information – directly linking the digital blueprint to the physical asset.

What are three common industry pain points EDMS can help solve?

One of the most persistent challenges is costly version control mistakes. When teams rely on outdated documents, the consequences can include safety incidents, change orders, scrap, delays and downtime. An EDMS establishes one source of truth, ensuring operations and maintenance staff always have access to the latest approved versions. At the same time, project teams can confidently use those same documents when executing brownfield projects, such as revamps or expansions, without risking conflicts or confusion.

Another is the time knowledge workers spend searching for information, which is 20 to 30 per cent. An EDMS delivers the right document in seconds, day or night, whether the worker is in the office, on the plant floor or at home.

A third is compliance risk. Missing or outdated documentation, data integrity issues, error-prone approval processes and limited traceability can all lead to regulatory failures. An EDMS addresses these risks by automating data integrity, workflow processes and audit trails. Every change and approval is recorded, ensuring organisations are always audit-ready.

How is EDMS powering design and manufacturing digital transformation?

Digital transformation doesn’t start with AI or automation; it starts with data discipline. An EDMS provides the foundation by storing and governing every drawing, model and specification, along with the approvals, standards and compliance records that make them trustworthy. Without this structure, manufacturers face costly errors, project delays and regulatory risk – and lack the data access and confidence needed to scale AI initiatives.

By integrating systems such as ERP, EAM and CMMS, Adept extends this foundation across the plant lifecycle. It keeps the entire value chain aligned in real time, with every change captured and traceable. Global organisations are empowered to drive best practices across sites and subsidiaries, and benefit from efficient collaboration and workflow. The intelligence captured fuels analytics, AI and smarter decisions that improve safety, reliability and project outcomes.

How should businesses approach EDMS?

EDMS is a strategic transformation project, not just another IT purchase. The first step is to start with clear goals. Define why you need an EDMS – to gain control, improve access, lower risk, automate processes or enable collaboration – and establish KPIs to measure success.

Next, determine who needs access to the documents and processes managed within EDMS, and document each department’s pain points and needs. When selecting a solution, prioritise integration with other systems to prevent data silos and support future IoT or AI initiatives.

It’s also critical to plan for scalability and security. Your EDMS must handle growing document volumes, enable multi-site collaboration and enforce role-based security. Finally, commit to continuously refining workflows and leveraging analytics for automation opportunities. Establish EDMS as your digital backbone, positioning you for agility, compliance and a competitive advantage.

How do digital tools such as AI relate to EDMS?

AI is often seen as the future of manufacturing, but its value depends on the quality of data from which it draws. That’s where EDMS plays a vital role. By centralising drawings, models, specifications and the metadata around them, EDMS creates a trusted environment that AI can mine for insights. Instead of replacing EDMS, AI builds on it – accelerating reviews, identifying discrepancies, surfacing patterns in change histories and even predicting risks before they disrupt operations.

Adept engineering document management ensures the information AI consumes is complete, current and contextual. AI then delivers reliable, actionable intelligence rather than noise – turning controlled documents into a source of competitive advantage.

What role does Synergis Adept play in digital transformation?

Synergis Adept and Adept Integrator power smart plants and accelerate digital transformation by unifying engineering content and connecting it seamlessly to the wider enterprise. Adept goes beyond document storage to manage complex CAD relationships, version histories and the metadata that defines critical assets – turning engineering files into structured, reliable information. Adept Integrator then bridges that information with other business systems, creating a continuous digital thread across design, operations, maintenance and capital projects. Together, they deliver not just control but connectivity, breaking down silos and powering analytics and AI with trustworthy data across the lifecycle.

What’s next in EDMS?

The EDMS of tomorrow won’t just manage, control and secure documents – it will interpret, connect and act on the data they contain. EDMS will function as the digital nervous system of the smart plant or project, linking every engineering decision to a living, context-rich information ecosystem. The future belongs to organisations that stay ahead of the curve.