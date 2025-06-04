WGM Engineering is a Business Reporter client

WGM Engineering is dedicated to supporting water sector clients in achieving healthier futures for their customers and communities. WGM provides innovative, sustainable and self-delivered mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (MEICA) solutions, combining deep industry expertise with transformational off-site engineering capability and a commitment to the principles of the circular economy.

Over the past year, WGM has achieved significant levels of growth and improved profitability. Turnover has increased by almost 40 per cent, employee numbers have risen by around 20 per cent, and profitability has doubled. Approximately 95 per cent of WGM’s revenue in the past 12 months is derived directly from water sector clients – principally Scottish Water, although it is also expanding its delivery presence in England. Through a joint venture with Binnies UK and a strategic partnership with MWH Treatment, the organisation has secured AMP8 frameworks with Southern Water and United Utilities. These partnerships will enable WGM to continue its growth while providing new opportunities for employees to collaborate with clients across the UK.

To support this expansion, WGM has developed and commissioned a new 40,000 square foot off-site engineering facility in Scotland. This strategic investment enhances the organisation’s capacity to deliver innovative, standardised and sustainable solutions to its clients.

Collaboration is a defining feature of how WGM delivers projects across the UK water sector. By working closely with Scottish Water, United Utilities and Southern Water, WGM has developed a delivery approach founded on transparency, integration and mutual accountability.

Sustainability and the circular economy

As a self-delivery design and build partner, WGM employs more than 500 people, providing sustainable engineering solutions across the UK water sector. Its self-delivery model is underpinned by off-site engineering facilities and a circular economy philosophy that focuses on designing and remanufacturing existing assets to a modern standard rather than replacing them. This approach aligns with the guiding principles of the organisation’s PAS 2080 accreditation, and has already delivered significant carbon emission reductions for WGM’ clients.

WGM’s circular economy strategy relies on retaining as much value as possible from existing products, parts and materials – reducing waste, avoiding embodied carbon and ultimately cutting emissions, positioning WGM as a leader in innovation and sustainability within the sector.

Driven by its goal of delivering circular economy solutions that achieve substantial reductions in carbon emissions, WGM is continuing its transition from on-site construction to off-site engineering. The organisation focuses on scalable, repeatable modular solutions that embrace a design for manufacturing and assembly approach. In partnership with clients, this innovative approach addresses some of the biggest challenges in the water sector while delivering faster, safer and more sustainable solutions, providing a proven roadmap to overcome the affordability challenges faced by the UK water sector.

By investing in smart circular economy solutions, WGM believes it has set the stage for transformative change, and was proud to be recognised in December 2024 at the Utility Week Awards, where it won the Carbon Reduction Award for its circular economy strategy for utility assets.

WGM is not the largest organisation serving water clients in the UK, but it is clear in its belief that, by working collaboratively with clients, partners, employees and other stakeholders, it is creating a sustainable legacy everyone can be proud of.

A people-first culture

WGM’s people are at the core of everything it does. Empowering employees to continuously learn and grow remains central to how the organisation operates. It is committed to maintaining a fair and supportive workplace, built on trust, where everyone feels valued and safe.

WGM recognises its greatest asset is its people, and the company is committed to continuous improvement to ensure they have the right development and support. The culture at WGM reflects five key business values driving collective success and ensuring a positive impact on its people and industry:

Work Safe, Home Safe: prioritising safety in everything it does

Thriving and Growing: investing in people and their success

Trusting and Trusted: building strong relationships through integrity

Loving our Planet: being committed to sustainability and a greener future

Embracing Change: innovating and adapting to new challenges

By fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, WGM empowers its people to grow, contribute to the organisation’s ongoing success, and help shape a sustainable water sector. In 2024, WGM invested more than 2 per cent of its turnover into people development, ensuring sustainability and readiness for the future.

The organisation has also implemented a next-generation strategy, with graduates and modern apprentices now making up around 15 per cent of the workforce. This investment is building strong foundations and empowering future leaders to flourish in their field and shape the organisation’s future.

The next three years will be transformative for WGM, as it continues to grow its people and develop industry-leading capabilities that make a real difference. The growth of its new workforce will also help address the capacity challenges within the UK water sector.

Shaping a sustainable future

WGM’s off-site engineering and circular economy approach has already delivered tangible results, demonstrating significant improvements in efficiency, safety and carbon reduction. By working with a number of partners, WGM has benchmarked traditional “linear economy” interventions, and reviewed carbon, cost and programme metrics against its own methods. In terms of environmental benefits this has shown real-world savings of around 70 to 80 per cent in carbon reductions per intervention, and approximately 50 per cent in cost and programme duration. These savings support water clients in their affordability challenges, allowing reinvestment in customer-focused initiatives.

Through community engagement, WGM fosters strong local relationships, contributes to socio-economic development and creates lasting value through job creation and opportunity. As WGM Engineering continues to innovate and grow, it remains committed to its core values and the principles of the circular economy. By investing in its people, embracing sustainability and fostering collaboration, the organisation is not only shaping the future of the UK water sector but also creating a positive, lasting impact on communities and the environment.