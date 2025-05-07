When did ROI on events become optional?

emc3 is a Business Reporter client

Stop wasting your budget: the harsh truth about event measurement.

We live in a culture fixated on impressions, applause and Instagrammable moments. Too many event agencies are getting away with style over substance. Slick highlight reels. Bold promises. Empty talk about “impact” – with no real data to back it up. But applause fades. Likes don’t equal leads. And without measurable results, your event is just a huge hole blown in your budget.

emc3, a leading London event agency, is challenging the industry norm by proving that bold, beautiful experiences can also drive tangible business results. Recognised as Global Agency of the Year 2025 at the Conference News Awards for their outstanding work with industry leaders such as HP, Microsoft, and Google, emc3 has also been awarded Best Approach to Sustainability at the Campaign Experience Awards for their work on the HP Amplify Partner Conference. Their approach shows that creativity, impact, and responsibility can go hand in hand.

Marketing leaders face mounting pressure to justify spend, as boards demand measurable impact. And the days of hosting expensive events without demonstrating business value are long gone.

Yes, emc3 knows how to deliver an elite, immersive experience, but that’s never the end goal.

Its mission is to create events that spark connection, drive change and deliver measurable results. Events that reach the right people in the right way – and prove it.

If it’s brand perception, employee engagement or lead gen, emc3 doesn’t just say it worked. It shows how and why – because it believes creativity and accountability are on par.

Most event agencies still cling to words such as “immersive” and “experiential” like it’s 2015. They lean on buzzwords. They overuse “impact”. But when asked for actual numbers? They struggle. At emc3, the mindset is simple: if you can’t quantify it, it didn’t happen.

Marketing leaders need to prove their spending. So, emc3 provides each client with clear, valuable insights. Marketeers get post-event surveys, engagement analytics, pipeline influence and carbon impact assessments.

According to EventMB, just 23 per cent of organisations have a formal strategy to measure event ROI . That’s a problem. Events are one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s playbook – but only if they’re aligned with business goals and backed by data. Is your agency giving you actual outcomes or just spectacle and applause?

Then there’s sustainability. The events industry is responsible for around 10 per cent of global CO₂ emissions . A three-day conference for 1,000 people can generate more than 5.6 tonnes of waste. That’s the equivalent of four family cars . And 70 per cent of an event’s emissions typically come from travel alone .

Many agencies find it easier to talk green than act green. Greenwashing is everywhere. Token gestures such as bamboo name badges and a vegan option on the menu are paraded as proof of progress. But without data, targets or transparency, sustainability is just another buzzword.

At emc3, sustainability is deeply embedded – not an afterthought, not a trend. The agency behaved like a B Corp long before the certification arrived. While some businesses struggle to maintain theirs, emc3 continues to meet and exceed those high standards.

emc3’s commitment grew more assertive with its acquisition of From Now, a sustainability consultancy. This partnership boosted emc3’s ability to weave circular design and Net Zero strategy into all stages of the event lifecycle.

emc3 helps clients meet their ESG goals by focusing not only on cutting waste and carbon emissions but also on taking a holistic approach to sustainability – covering environmental, social and economic aspects.

The most potent events don’t just look good. They do good. That’s where emc3 stands out. Every experience meets specific, measurable objectives – blending creative flair with strategic thinking. If it’s a product launch, a sales kickoff or a leadership summit, emc3 ensures every event is memorable and meaningful. emc3 designs every detail – from venue to visuals – with the client’s goals in mind. Because in their world, spectacle without substance is just noise.

The data tells its own story. The average attendee produces 1.89 kg of waste daily. Eighty-five per cent of that ends up in landfills . Twenty per cent of food served at events is wasted . A large-scale event can consume enough energy to power 150 homes for a year . These aren’t small numbers. While many agencies brush them aside, emc3 actively works to reduce them. Modern organisations need this in a partner. One that understands sustainability – building more intelligent, more responsible experiences.

For over 25 years, emc3 has been producing standout events across the globe. And while the world has changed, the agency’s belief in doing things correctly hasn’t. Its people-first culture is at the core of all it does. It shapes its work with clients and how they treat attendees, communities and the planet.

That consistency and integrity are why so many global brands choose to work with emc3 again and again. “We’ve had senior executives telling us it’s been the best event ever,” says Isabella Phoenix, HP Global Channel Sustainability Director. “emc3 should feel extremely proud.”

True impact isn’t about quick wins or fleeting trends. It’s about delivering experiences with purpose, creativity and integrity. emc3 focuses on lasting innovation. It creates transformative, inclusive and measurable events, from concept to execution. This commitment to doing things the right way fosters trust and long-term partnerships. “At emc3, we don’t cut corners or chase trends,” says Alistair Graham, CEO of emc3. “We believe in doing the right thing: creatively, sustainably and transparently. Because that’s what lasting partnerships are built on.”

Marketing is evolving. Events are evolving. And expectations are higher than ever. Is your agency equipping you with the necessary tools and tactics to succeed? Because emc3 can.