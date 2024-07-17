Don’t let your EVP fall flat: Key strategies to help middle managers make it thrive

Ph.Creative is a Business Reporter client

As their responsibilities and challenges grow, empowering middle managers is crucial for effective employer branding and enhancing employee value propositions.

As we navigate the complexities of modern workplaces, the role of middle managers in cultivating an employer brand that resonates authenticity and drives a compelling employee value proposition (EVP) cannot be overstated. In the wake of increasing managerial challenges, as noted in recent Gartner HR research, supporting these pivotal employees becomes crucial for the successful launch and sustainability of an EVP.

The growing burdens on middle managers

Recent findings from Gartner’s HR practice reveal a staggering increase in the responsibilities shouldered by middle managers. They manage nearly three times as many direct reports compared with six years ago, are overwhelmed with 51 per cent more duties than they can effectively handle, and a significant number suffer from work-induced stress and fatigue. These challenges underscore a critical need: empowering managers not just to survive but thrive in their roles.

The importance of middle manager support in EVP activation

Approximately 70 per cent of employer branding success hinges on the middle manager’s ability to internalise and exemplify the EVP. Without their buy-in and advocacy, the gap between strategy and execution widens, diluting the potential impacts on internal culture and external talent attraction.

Strategies for supporting middle managers

Inclusive planning: Involve middle managers early in the EVP development process. Listening to their insights and incorporating their feedback ensures the EVP resonates more broadly and addresses practical concerns on the ground.

Tailored resources: Equip managers with customised tools and resources that simplify their tasks and align with the EVP. Clear guidelines, case studies and digital assets can help them communicate and embody the brand values consistently.

Empathetic leadership training: Encourage training that enhances self-awareness and empathy. As the Harvard Business Review suggests, managers who exhibit defensive behaviours or lack empathy are less likely to succeed. Training should focus on interpersonal skills that foster a supportive and understanding work environment.

Creating productive interactions: Shift from ad hoc meetings to structured coaching sessions that allow employees to drive the agenda. This approach not only enhances the productivity of interactions but also aligns with personal and team goals, boosting engagement and performance.

Feedback mechanisms: Establish a robust feedback loop that encourages continuous communication between managers and their teams. Regular check-ins that allow managers to express challenges and receive support can significantly alleviate stress and improve their capability to manage effectively.

Recognition and reward: Recognise and reward managers who successfully integrate and advocate the EVP. This not only motivates them but also sets a benchmark for others to emulate.

You may not be able to directly deliver all the actions listed above but you can most certainly support, equip and align assets and resources to all speakers of the same language and align with goals and targets within your employer brand. Getting to know the leaders who own these aspects of your organisation and directly supporting them will significantly increase the value and the perception of your work.

What we do know is that middle managers are fast becoming the linchpins in the architecture of employer branding. By arming them with the right tools, training and support, organisations can significantly enhance the effectiveness of their EVP, thereby fostering a culture that attracts and retains top talent while driving innovation and satisfaction across all levels.

The insights from Gartner HR and Harvard Business Review are not just statistics. They are a call to action for organisations to rethink how they support the very individuals who can turn an EVP from a concept into a culture. Let us empower our middle managers to be not just participants but champions of change.