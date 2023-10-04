Zhoosh Benefits is a Business Reporter client.

As someone who worked a traditional five-day workweek for years, I know firsthand that it can be exhausting. For many, the constant 40-hour grind can lead to burnout, decreased morale and lower productivity.

With companies becoming increasingly more open to exploring the benefits of implementing a four-day workweek, it’s a great time to decide if this could be a good fit for your business.

Introduction to the four-day workweek

According to the CIPD, “The ‘four-day week’ is best described as a movement towards a shorter working week (in terms of total hours worked), without any loss of pay. For example, reducing a 35-hour week split over five days to a 28-hour split over four days.”

In some organisations, however, a shorter week is achieved by the employee working longer hours over four days (so as not to reduce the total number of hours per week).

Benefits of implementing a four-day workweek for employees

One of the primary benefits of a four-day workweek for employees is an improved work-life balance. Employees have more time to focus on their personal lives, hobbies and self-care with three days off each week, leading to decreased stress levels, improved mental health and increased job satisfaction.

Additionally, employees with more time to pursue their passions outside of work may be more engaged and motivated when they are on the clock.

Finally, a four-day workweek can lead to improved employee wellbeing. Employees are less likely to experience burnout or stress-related illnesses with more time to rest and recharge.

Benefits of implementing a four-day workweek for employers

While the benefits of a four-day workweek for employees are clear, many employers may hesitate to implement this arrangement due to concerns about decreased productivity.

However, there are also many benefits for employers who adopt a four-day workweek.

First and foremost, a four-day workweek can lead to improved morale and employee engagement. Employees who feel that their employer values their work-life balance and wellbeing are more likely to feel satisfied and motivated in their jobs, leading to increased productivity and improved collaboration and teamwork.

While it may seem counterintuitive (the assumption being that reduced hours equal greater productivity), studies have shown that employees who work fewer hours are often more effective than those who work more.

Employees are more focused and energised when they know they have less time to complete their tasks, leading to a more efficient use of time and resources. Additionally, some companies can reduce overhead costs by closing the office for an extra day each week.

Finally, a four-day workweek can lead to improved company culture. Employees who feel that their employer prioritises their wellbeing and work-life balance are more likely to feel connected to their company and its mission.

How to implement a four-day workweek

While the benefits of a four-day workweek are clear, implementing this new arrangement can be challenging. Here are some best practices for making the transition as smooth as possible:

Start small: consider implementing a four-day workweek for a pilot group of employees before rolling it out to the entire company

Communicate clearly: be transparent with employees about the reasons for the change and what they can expect; address any concerns or questions they may have

Be flexible: consider offering different schedules or arrangements to accommodate employees with additional needs or preferences

Monitor progress: keep track of productivity, employee satisfaction and other metrics to ensure the new arrangement works as intended

Adjust as needed: be open to making changes or adjustments as necessary to ensure that the four-day workweek is sustainable and effective

Addressing common concerns and challenges

While a four-day workweek can benefit both employees and employers, there are also some common concerns and challenges to consider. For example, some employers may worry about maintaining productivity when employees work fewer hours. Additionally, some employees may struggle with more extended workdays or adjusting to a new schedule.

From the recent CIPD report, The Four-Day Week (October 22) – Employer Perspectives on Moving to a Shorter Working Week, most employers in the survey believed that they would need to increase productivity by working smarter and investing in technology if there is to be a broader shift to a four-day working week without compromising people’s pay.

It’s essential to communicate clearly with employees and be open to making adjustments as needed. Employers may also consider offering resources or support to help employees adjust to the new schedule, such as time management training or flexible work arrangements.

Is a four-day workweek right for your company?

While the four-day workweek may not be the right choice for some companies, it’s clear that this arrangement has many potential benefits. A four-day workweek can lead to a more efficient, sustainable and positive workplace culture by improving work-life balance, increasing productivity and reducing stress levels. If you’re considering implementing a four-day workweek as an employee benefit at your company, be sure to communicate clearly with employees, monitor progress and be open to making adjustments as needed.