How to cope with healthcare’s toughest challenges

SkinVision is a Business Reporter client

The AI-driven healthcare solution that’s empowering clinicians and patients.

The growing use of AI in healthcare is proving a critical asset to clinicians as they deal with ever-increasing demands across resource-stressed healthcare systems.

AI’s transformative contribution to UK healthcare comes at a critical juncture, as the NHS struggles to cope with an ageing population that has seen the number of people aged over 50 increase by six million (47 per cent) over the past 40 years . Significantly, the largest concentrations of elderly people are in rural areas, where accessing services via hospitals and clinics can be difficult.

In parallel, skin cancer, the most common cancer, is rising globally . Cancer Research UK reports a 31 per cent increase in melanoma cases over the past decade, with numbers projected to climb by 9 per cent between now and 2040. There are around 17,500 new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK every year – that’s 48 cases per day . Approximately 2,400 people die from melanoma annually.

To put this into perspective, around 1,600 people die in traffic accidents in the UK each year. Significant efforts are made to prevent these deaths, yet hardly any major steps are taken to reduce melanoma mortality.

Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial in skin cancer, ensuring patients receive the right treatment with access to a suite of effective therapies. The five-year survival rate for melanoma is almost 99 per cent if detected early, but it plunges to 75 per cent if the cancer is allowed to progress .

The strategic use of AI for early diagnosis helps patients benefit from less invasive treatments, reduced risks of complications and improved quality of life because their needs have been identified before conditions have progressed.

SkinVision, a clinically validated app with three million users globally, is spearheading the use of AI in frontline healthcare with a unique combination of AI and medical oversight that delivers 90 per cent-plus diagnostic accuracy via a smartphone programme that instantly analyses marks on the skin.

It identifies moles and skin spots that need further investigation while also recognising benign marks that require no additional checks, thus freeing up vital clinical contact time in resource-stressed systems.

“Our 2024 data from the UK shows that 5.7 per cent of people concerned about a specific skin issue require an in-person follow-up with a healthcare professional,” says Erik de Heus, CEO, SkinVision. An experienced entrepreneur, de Heus has expertise in technology, energy and healthcare. “This data, based on our partnerships with Health Shield and Medicash – who reimburse SkinVision for their clients – as well as our users who purchase subscriptions independently, highlights an opportunity to reduce unnecessary visits. This allows healthcare professionals to run their practices more efficiently, easing financial strain on budgets and freeing up resources for patients who need care the most.

“Additionally, this provides peace of mind to those whose conditions do not require treatment. In the UK, we have also recently partnered with BHSF, which now includes our service in its Health & Wellbeing Plan.”

SkinVision’s AI model is trained on 200,000 carefully selected photos from a database of five million images collected from real users over the past decade. To further enhance its accuracy, a team of dermatologists conducts additional checks and quality controls where necessary, combining the strengths of both AI and human expertise in an optimal way. Clinical studies underpin the algorithm’s performance, demonstrating that the app is at least as accurate as, and possibly superior to, most general practitioners.

More accurate than your GP: SkinVision’s app gets better results than most doctors ( SkinVision )

“AI has revolutionised healthcare by making high-quality services accessible to everyone,” says de Heus. “At SkinVision, our AI-powered solutions enable individuals to monitor their skin health with precision, ensuring early detection and timely action.”

The Indian Journal of Dermatology recently highlighted that AI “can revolutionise patient care, particularly in improving the sensitivity and accuracy of screening of skin lesions including malignancies.” It added: “Physicians should not perceive AI as a potential threat to their skills, rather it can be an adjunct to clinical practice in the coming years. An understanding of AI concepts will help practicing dermatologists to deliver better skin care.”

“We are in a transitional period where the value of AI in healthcare is increasingly being recognised and embraced. This shift has been particularly noticeable over the past two years, thanks to AI’s ability to support physicians on the front lines. This impact extends beyond skin cancer to other diseases as well. However, it is crucial to emphasize that AI is designed to empower healthcare professionals, not replace them.”

“Dermatology is one of the most stressed disciplines in medicine and getting an appointment can involve a lengthy wait. Using AI proactively underpins effective services that save lives.”

“SkinVision’s mission is to ensure patients can reach dermatologists as efficiently as possible, allowing these specialists to apply their expertise at an earlier stage,” adds de Heus.

SkinVision partners with health insurance providers to offer its services for free to their members, while individual users can choose and purchase individual packages to use the app. SkinVision is committed to working with healthcare systems to provide transformative technology with measurable impact for patients and clinicians.

SkinVision has also developed a suite of support and monitoring tools – easily accessed alongside the app’s diagnostic capabilities – that encourage users to adopt good skin care regimes.

“We aim to help people avoid the dangers of skin cancer by encouraging healthy practices that can prevent the disease and further alleviate the strain on healthcare resources,” says de Heus. “AI has proven its ability to change health behaviours and save lives. If we fail to embrace AI, patients will continue to suffer, clinicians will remain frustrated and healthcare systems, such as the NHS, will struggle to deliver the treatment patients need.

“This challenge will only intensify as patient numbers grow and access to doctors becomes more limited.”

AI is at the dawn of its capabilities but is already demonstrating its potential to revolutionise healthcare. With its proven accuracy, safety and efficiency, AI is steadily earning its place as a trusted partner to human expertise. As this collaboration deepens, it will unlock new possibilities for early diagnosis, personalised care and streamlined healthcare delivery, ensuring that technology and human ingenuity work hand in hand to meet the growing demands of cutting-edge healthcare.