The hospitality and foodservice sectors are facing huge challenges right now, but they are also resilient, vibrant communities built by passionate people delivering exceptional experiences every day.

From independent cafes, family-run pubs and national restaurant chains to institutions such as schools, hospitals and military caterers, countless organisations across the UK play a vital role in feeding the nation. For foodservice wholesaler Bidfood, supporting these customers on the journey to success is more than just a day job, it’s a privilege.

As the UK hospitality sector continues to battle rising energy and food costs, labour shortages and cost-of-living pressures, many operators are leaning more heavily on their suppliers for more than just products. Today, they’re looking for trusted partners who can also offer smart tools, tailored advice, sustainable solutions and long-term support to help them not only survive but thrive.

Bidfood has positioned itself as exactly that kind of partner. With a customer base of over 45,000 businesses, it goes beyond supplying quality ingredients. Its business offers expertise, insight and practical tools to help hospitality customers simplify their ranges, reduce waste, grow margins and stay ahead of consumer trends.

Among these tools are Unlock Your Menu, a digital knowledge hub designed to help operators build more profitable menus, and Caterers Campus, a free online training platform that has saved customers over £5 million annually in training costs. For a sector under pressure, these resources are a valuable lifeline. There’s also Bidfood’s growing interactive series of support: The Interactive Pub and Care Home. These provide an immersive all-in-one solution to meet the needs of customers in every room of their business.

People are at the heart of Bidfood’s offer – knowledgeable, passionate teams who build long-term partnerships with their customers and bring a human touch to foodservice. This service-first mindset is also reflected in Bidfood’s use of technology.

From AI-powered forecasting and warehouse systems to real-time delivery tracking, Bidfood is investing in digital solutions to streamline operations and make life easier for its customers. Its award-winning online shop, Bidfood Direct, helps customers plan menus, manage allergens and control costs, while advanced logistics systems ensure the products customers order are picked, packed and delivered on time.

If you’re not serving the customer, you’re serving someone who is. Bidfood drives a culture of service excellence at every level of the organisation, from drivers to telesales, warehouse staff, account managers and its leadership team.

In an industry where every minute counts and every margin matters, Bidfood’s commitment to care, innovation and partnership is helping hospitality businesses navigate change, adapt with confidence and thrive.