Five ways to find the best HR software for SMEs

Personio is a Business Reporter client.

Business Reporter: Personio

In the interview above, Geraldine MacCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Personio, recommends organisations to “think about how they digitise their workforce and their workflows to really get value from what they are doing…to become a source of competitive advantage.”

How do you make digitisation a success for your business? It starts by partnering with a solution that offers the top features to meet the needs of today’s highest-performing HR teams.

To give you a leg up on the competition, we’ve profiled the top features that every HR team should expect from a great HR software.

Finding the ideal HR software can be a unique challenge for UK companies. But there are some non-negotiable features your team needs to get your HR in shape.

1. Absence management

Every team needs a way to log absences. From sick days to holidays, great HR software should make it easy to request absences, approve them, produce reports and automatically calculate entitlements, accruals and policies for your unique organisation.

2. Employee data management

No matter the size of your organisation, managing your employee data well is critical. Your HR software should offer a streamlined and secure way for employees to add data and make changes and for your HR team to house things such as contracts and bonuses.

3. Time tracking

Many companies rely on outdated or cumbersome time-tracking processes. A great HR software should make it easy for your employees to log their time and track it in one single system – ideally from their phones. Tracking time should never be a waste of time.

4. Performance management

Here’s a fundamental truth: top talent demands development. Studies show that performance conversations matter to your top performers. Performance management software allows you to run automated performance cycles, collect feedback from multiple sources and enable your managers to run more productive conversations.

5. HR helpdesk and service delivery

An HR helpdesk is an incredibly important way to centralise and streamline employee requests. In it, your teams can answer employee requests, keep them on file and even automate answers to your most popular questions using artificial intelligence.

The biggest benefits of HR software for UK SMEs

The business case for an HR software solution has many angles. Here are just some of the biggest benefits worth mentioning:

All your data in one place: The strongest case for HR software is having one place for all your employee data. This is especially important when it comes to data security or things such as running payroll or housing employment contracts.

Enabling growth at scaling: A great HR software should grow with your needs. It can house all your data, then use it to generate reports for your executive leaders or board members. Times change and your solution should change with it.

Hiring and onboarding top talent: The ability to recruit and onboard talent is table stakes for HR software. It can seamlessly automate your recruitment processes so that your next great candidate doesn’t slip through your fingers.

Employee satisfaction and retention: HR software can help automate, innovate and optimise all the key moments along the employee lifecycle. This can help to grow both employee satisfaction and your retention numbers.

Cost savings and ROI: Did you know that 83 per cent of your employees lose up to eight hours per week on repetitive admin tasks? HR software can give teams time and money back. In fact, 60 per cent of Personio customers see their investment fully returned within one year.

The ideal HR software for UK SMEs

Deciding to invest in HR software is a big one. With Personio’s all-in-one solution, you gain access to a host of features that can help take your team’s HR work to the next level.

It covers everything from storing employee information to managing your entitlements and absences, tracking time, and recruiting and onboarding employees. There’s a reason why 10,000+ companies across Europe trust us to make time for what matters most: people.