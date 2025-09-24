From Jammu to London: a quiet tech bridge reimagined

RVS iGlobal is a Business Reporter client

RVS iGlobal connects the United Kingdom and India through people, precision and pioneering IT services.

There was a time when the connection between Britain and India was shaped by ships, silks and the shadow of empire. Today, that link has taken a new form. It is built not on trade routes or colonial maps, but on fibre cables, cloud networks and the shared language of technology.

In this reimagined story of connection, the city of Jammu stands at a surprising crossroads. Better known as the crown of northern India, a land of pilgrimage routes and snowcapped ranges, Jammu is now entering the global tech conversation. And at the heart of this transformation is RVS iGlobal, a company quietly exporting world-class IT services from a region that is often seen more in postcards than spreadsheets.

Founded by Vikrant Gupta, an IT professional with over 17 years of experience across the UK and India, RVS iGlobal offers round-the-clock support to over 30 managed service providers (MSPs), indirectly serving more than 15,000 businesses globally. With headquarters in London and an operational nerve centre in Jammu city, the company is not only providing cost-effective, high-performance solutions. It is also rewriting the narrative of what Indian outsourcing can look like.

“RVS is more than a company to me. It is a bridge between two places I call home,” says Vikrant Gupta, Managing Director. “We are showing that a small city like Jammu can offer solutions at the same level as any global tech hub. This is not outsourcing. This is ownership, collaboration, and pride in the people we build with.”

From Wolverhampton to Jammu, and back again

Vikrant’s journey bridges two ecosystems. Originally from Jammu, he moved to the UK for higher education and built his career there, working as an IT manager for over six years. But he noticed a growing demand in the UK tech ecosystem, one that needed reliability, cultural familiarity and overnight operational support.

Rather than turn to the usual outsourcing cities, he returned to Jammu with a different vision. He wanted to build a global-quality operation centre that empowered local youth and would compete with India’s best-known tech metros.

That idea became RVS iGlobal, a white-label IT services company that today partners with over 30 UK-based clients. The company offers services in cloud solutions, cyber-security, NOC and SOC support, infrastructure monitoring, network management and more. On any given day, its engineers in Jammu support over 1,000 end-users across the globe.

What sets RVS apart is not just technical capability. It is context. For UK MSPs, partnering with RVS iGlobal means more than outsourcing. It means extending their business hours, increasing support capacity and strengthening service-level reliability. All of this happens without compromising on quality or data integrity. In many cases, this operational efficiency has helped MSPs retain and even expand contracts with their own clients, turning technical support into a strategic advantage.

The Switzerland of India, with servers and scripts

Jammu and Kashmir has long been celebrated for its landscape. It is, after all, often called the Switzerland of India. But for decades, its potential for tech-led transformation remained untapped. Infrastructure was scarce. Private investment was cautious. And opportunities for young professionals were limited, unless they left.

RVS decided to do the opposite. It built infrastructure in Jammu that meets international security and compliance standards, earned ISO 9001 and 27001 certifications, and focused on hiring local talent. Today, the company employs over 150 skilled professionals in Jammu alone. Many of them are supporting UK clients without ever leaving their hometown.

The benefits are mutual. UK businesses gain access to a cost-effective, English-fluent and technically proficient support team. Indian engineers gain access to international clients, complex problems and careers that previously felt out of reach.

“We work as a true extension of our clients’ teams,” explains Tim Jamieson, Head of Global Operations. “It is not about geography anymore. Our teams in Jammu solve problems that directly impact businesses in London or Birmingham. The quality is indistinguishable. What stands out is the resilience and commitment.”

This is not just about job creation. It is about bridging perception gaps and about showing that excellence does not need a London postcode or a Bangalore address. Sometimes, it comes from places that were never given the chance to prove themselves.

Not just business process outsourcing, but a new kind of partnership

Because of the time zone advantage, RVS offers true follow-the-sun support. Clients in London can go offline knowing their systems are still being monitored, tickets resolved and infrastructure kept secure.

More importantly, this model removes the traditional friction often seen in offshore partnerships. Communication is sharp. Onboarding is seamless. RVS operates as a true extension of the UK team rather than a distant vendor. Its deep understanding of the UK tech ecosystem, born from Vikrant’s two decades of immersion, ensures cultural alignment and service intuition that few offshore providers can match.

“The strength of our partnership with RVS lies in how quickly it adapts to context. RVS does not just deliver against tasks. It thinks ahead and acts like part of our team,” says Kelsa, Head of Partnerships. “That mindset is what makes the collaboration work so well. It is a partnership in the truest sense.”

The mission behind the business

The RVS story is not just one of strategy. It is also one of belief. The belief that small towns can build global companies. That borders should not define capability. That employment should not require migration.

By anchoring its operations in Jammu, RVS iGlobal has made a deliberate decision to retain talent, uplift families and create global exposure at home. The company offers upskilling programmes, mentorship and inclusive workplace policies.

At a time when much of the global IT conversation centres around automation, RVS reminds us that human capital still matters. Loyalty, clarity and contextual knowledge remain unmatched assets. If you give people purpose and pathways, they will outperform expectations.

What comes next

With a vision to expand further, RVS iGlobal will be opening a second operations centre in Gurgaon, New Delhi by November 2025. But the heart of the company will remain in Jammu, where it all began and where it continues to prove that tech talent can bloom anywhere.

The bridge between Britain and India is no longer historical. It is digital, operational and alive. RVS iGlobal is building that bridge every day, one resolved ticket, one secured server and one supported business at a time.

For UK clients seeking agile, intelligent and quietly powerful tech partnerships, the answer might not come from where they expect. It might come from the Himalayan foothills. From the Switzerland of India, with love, skill and an always-on connection.