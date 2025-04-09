Connecting the United Kingdom through sustainable infrastructure

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is a Business Reporter client

A personal reflection from a company that supports the UK’s connectivity through infrastructure, with a workforce of over 2,000 employees playing their role in delivering sustainable infrastructure across seven key infrastructure sectors.

Every day, the UK’s infrastructure connects us in ways we often take for granted. It’s everywhere, and it’s always a hot topic, especially when it comes to energy.

But as the country’s population grows and its assets age, the demand on existing infrastructure skyrockets. The government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan sets ambitious goals: 43 to 50GW of offshore wind, 27 to 29GW of onshore wind and 45 to 47GW of solar power, all aimed at drastically reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Energy has been in the spotlight for years, but recently, three critical factors have driven the urgent need to upgrade our energy infrastructure: affordability, security of supply and environmental impact. These elements have never been more crucial.

Affordability

Remember the cost-of-living crisis? While the term might not be as common now, we’re still feeling the pinch with rising energy bills. This doesn’t just affect our daily expenses; it ripples down the supply chain, increasing the cost of the products we buy and use.

Security of supply

Global unrest, such as the war in Ukraine, has highlighted the need for national resilience. As conflicts continue, the importance of home-grown power becomes clear. We need to be self-sufficient to ensure a stable energy supply and cut down the spikes we see in costs.

Environmental impact

This is a big one. We all have a role in reducing our environmental footprint. In November 2024, world leaders gathered at COP29 to discuss this very issue. Our demand on electricity networks will only grow, especially with the rise of electric vehicles. There are now around 1.8 million electric and hybrid vehicles in Britain, increasing the strain on our already pressured energy network. Adding yet further to this is our increased technological requirements, in an era where technology is playing a far more central role in reducing our environmental impact.

This is why infrastructure connectivity is so vital and why it’s a top priority for the government. To put the challenge into perspective, the industry will deliver more infrastructure upgrades in the next decade than in the past three combined.

In 2024, National Grid announced the Great Grid Partnership, a groundbreaking initiative we are proud to be part of.

This partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of essential national electricity infrastructure by addressing UK supply chain and skills issues. By co-ordinating planning and execution, each supplier can pool its resources, skills, insights and experience with those of the National Grid. Meanwhile, ScottishPower Energy Networks announced a major contract in 2024 to undertake the biggest rewiring of the electricity grid since its inception.

As a tier-one contractor in the infrastructure sector, we at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure understand the critical role we play in upgrading the network and are committed to this mission alongside our supply chain partners.

A key enabler to the above is our supply chain and skills. The upgrade of the network will create jobs and opportunities for thousands of people, but the scale and size of the project is so large it provides longevity of work up and down the supply chain.

To start preparing to meet demand, in early 2024, we opened our first overhead lines training centre in Staffordshire. The training centre has been designed to upskill and train individuals who will be working on upgrading and erecting the overhead lines and towers. This is a unique experience and skillset, but one that will be a key enabler for the mission to be met.

Our supply chain family also bring their own increased skillsets. Whether they be an SME or tier two contractor, the delivery of the energy infrastructure, as highlighted in some of the delivery frameworks announced last year, will be down to collaboration. Our longstanding relationships with our supply chain partners are essential to the successful delivery of our projects. Our supply chain network is part of our extended team, delivering high-quality solutions and services. The Morgan Sindall Supply Chain Family consists of more than 415 members who benefit from tailored training, on-site advice, access to contract information and dedicated relationship management teams.

Our relationship with the Supply Chain Sustainability School (SCSS) remains a critical partnership for delivering climate-related education to our suppliers to drive down value chain emissions. As shared at the start, one key enabler for the energy sector is environmental impact.

We are proud to play a part in delivering a new UK energy infrastructure for the future, and alongside our robust and ever-growing supply chain network we are committed to supporting a stronger energy network for tomorrow, along with all the other infrastructure that we are rely on and use each day.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure delivers some of the UK’s most complex and critical infrastructure across seven core sectors: energy, water, nuclear, highways, rail, defence and aviation for public and private customers. Working on projects and long-term frameworks, we believe in connecting people, places and communities through innovative and responsible infrastructure. Through our expertise, we harness innovative ideas and approaches that enable us to safely and responsibly design and deliver resilient infrastructure.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is part of Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group with annual revenue of £4.5bn.