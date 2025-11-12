Driving innovation and sustainability in M&E engineering

Briggs & Forrester is a Business Reporter client

With over 75 years of experience, Briggs & Forrester Group has built a reputation as a leader in mechanical and electrical engineering. And today, the group is evolving beyond technical excellence – actively building a culture of innovation, collaboration and a shared ambition for a more sustainable future.

Operating across sectors including residential, healthcare, education, commercial and pharmaceutical, Briggs & Forrester tailors its solutions to meet the unique demands of each project. Central to this approach is digital transformation. Faced with the industry-wide challenge of streamlining communication and reducing inefficiencies, the group has embraced tools to digitise processes and documentation.

This shift has revolutionised how teams manage approvals, snagging and collaboration across the supply chain. What once involved chasing paper forms and searching for drawings is now handled seamlessly in the cloud – accessible instantly from anywhere.

One standout example is the weekly site safety inspection. Previously a time-consuming task involving manual photo uploads and Word documents, this is now completed entirely on mobile devices. This not only saves time but allows supervisors to focus on value-added tasks, while improving visibility and accountability across teams.

Digitalisation also supports Briggs & Forrester’s sustainability goals. By reducing paper use, travel and rework, digital tools help lower emissions while maintaining high-quality delivery. In addition, the use of 360-degree cameras for weekly site walks enables remote progress reviews and reduces the need for travel.

Sustainability is embedded in the group’s strategy – one that sets ambitious goals, including achieving Net Zero 2040 targets, delivering meaningful social value, supporting new talent into the industry and leading the way in smart building and decarbonisation projects. Through flagship developments such as 19 Cornwall Street in Birmingham and the University of Birmingham’s School of Engineering, Briggs & Forrester is not only demonstrating its technical expertise but also actively shaping a low-carbon, intelligent future.

The group’s commitment extends to its supply chain, partnering with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to upskill partners and embed sustainability at every level.

In 2020, Briggs & Forrester became an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), giving every team member a stake in the company’s success. This move reflects the group’s belief that its strength lies in its people – and that shared purpose drives long-term impact.

Looking ahead, Briggs & Forrester aims to lead the UK’s sustainable building practices through deeper digital integration, low-carbon innovation and continued investment in people and communities.