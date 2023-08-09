Insurance leaders to meet at Future of Insurance Europe 2023 conference

Reuters Events is a Business Reporter client.

Reuters Events has announced The Future of Insurance Europe 2023 (28-29 November, Amsterdam). Europe’s most established insurance event will welcome more than 350 CEOs, Chiefs, Heads of Department and many more to set the strategy for 2024.

Leading insurers across Europe face the biggest disruption to the status quo since the dot-com boom. According to Reuters, AI commands over 100 million monthly active users, with customers expecting a frictionless experience at every touchpoint in the claims process.

“Will you evolve and thrive, or hesitate and stagnate? This is where #FOIEurope comes in,” said Nuriya Powell, Conference Director.

Download the brochure now for more information on the speakers, agenda themes and attendees – this includes a €200 discount (valid for the first 20 passes only).

This year’s event features an incredible line-up of thought leaders from major European insurers. Here are just a few speakers set to attend:

CEOs and strategy experts

Amelie Breitburd, CEO, Lloyd’s Europe

Henrik Ryden, CEO Nordics, Marsh McLennan

Tibor Boettcher, CEO, Volkswagen Insurance Company

Steve Hardy, CEO, Policy Expert

Olivera Boehm-Ryback, Chief Corporate Business Officer, UNIQA

Claims and customer experts

Ian Thompson, Group Chief Claims Officer, Zurich

Cyril Steffen, Chief Claims Officer, Europe, AXA

Colin Masson, Group Claims Director, Munich Re Specialty

María Jesús De Arteaga Larrú, Head of P&C Personal Lines & Pricing and Head of Claims, AXA

Fiona Sperry, Head of Complex Claims, QBE Europe

Technology and innovation experts

Imre Sztano, Chief Digital Officer, NN International Insurance

Raphaël Gusdorf, Chief Digital Officer, AG2R La Mondiale

Florian Hamel, Head of Global Technology Delivery, AXA XL

Philippe Knepfler, Chief Innovation Officer, Covéa Affinity

Hanbing Ma, Head of Innovation & Digital Transformation, ERGO Group AG

Firas Ben Hassan, Lead Data Scientist, Allianz Technology

And many more to be announced.

The conference will provide you with the answers to the biggest pain points and the defining attributes to foster a winning organisation:

Strategy and Resilience: discuss the big-picture challenges facing insurers today and leave with the insights needed to transcend socioeconomic fluctuations and future-proof your organisation

Technology and Innovation: from AI to IoT to the Metaverse, those that successfully navigate the influx of technology will successfully reap the rewards of previously untapped potential

Claims and Customer: with the rise of AI and increasingly unsettled customer behaviour, understanding what clients require will be crucial – get the insights to optimise your CX experience and become the organisation your customer needs

Download the brochure here for full information and a time-limited discount.

We look forward to seeing you in Amsterdam with the rest of the European insurance community!