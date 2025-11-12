Everywhen is a Business Reporter client

In a world that moves fast and demands certainty, insurance often works quietly in the background – yet it’s one of the most powerful enablers of progress. Rob Worrell, CEO of Everywhen, reminds us it’s not just insurance – it’s a partnership, a promise, and nothing happens without it.

From the homes we live in to the businesses we build, insurance protects what matters most. It gives people the confidence to take risks, innovate and move forward, knowing that if something goes wrong, they’re not alone.

That’s the essence of what Everywhen stands for: being there when it counts, not just in times of crisis, but every day, in every decision – as the dictionary has it, “always” and “at all times”.

At Everywhen, we’re challenging the traditional view of how insurance is delivered. While face-to-face conversations remain important, the landscape is evolving. Today, meaningful partnerships can be built just as effectively online or over the phone. It’s about meeting clients where they are, offering flexibility, speed and simplicity without compromising on trust or care.

We believe that insurance should feel like a natural part of life, not a burden or a box to tick. Whether it’s a quick digital interaction or a deep conversation, the goal is the same: to protect, to support and to empower.

Insurance isn’t just about policies, it’s about people. It’s about being the steady hand behind every bold move, the safety net behind every leap of faith. And in a world full of uncertainty, that kind of partnership is more valuable than ever.

Watch the full video to hear Rob’s perspective on why insurance is not only an important service, but a force for good.

We earn our clients’ trust because of what we do and how we do it. It begins with empathy, a genuine understanding of our client’s world and the building of trust from that foundation. But empathy alone is not enough. Deep technical expertise, robust risk analysis and an informed understanding of economic, industrial and political trends must underpin the services. We must translate this insight into proactive, tailored advice – support that extends far beyond signing a policy.

By combining emotional intelligence with specialist knowledge, Everywhen is reimagining the broker-client relationship as a long-term strategic growth partnership. One where insurance is not just protection – it’s empowerment.