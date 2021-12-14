People-Powered EdTech: How Learnlight can enable change for your teams and beyond

Learnlightis a Business Reporter client.

Change is a constant in our professional lives. Do your teams have the right skills to manage it in a changing work landscape?

The magnitude and speed of change over the past two years, as we adapted to working from home, lockdown rules and other disruptions caused by the pandemic, led many to re-examine how – and often where – they lived and worked. For many companies, it accelerated the digital transformation of corporate learning, and challenged their methods of training delivery, analytics and retaining teams.

Why upskilling is critical for the future of work

The “Great Resignation” is hugely impacting companies. In the UK alone, 48 per cent of men and 45 per cent of women intend to quit within six to 12 months – compared with pre-pandemic figures of 27.5 per cent. In LinkedIn’s global 2021 Workplace Learning Report earlier this year, 59 per cent of learning and development (L&D) professionals put upskilling and reskilling at the top of their priorities.

Staff retention and engagement is becoming increasingly important, with HR, L&D and talent leaders needing to re-evaluate and swiftly implement strategies to retain their talent. Salary increases, bonuses and other incentives are attractive, but they aren’t as sustainable or personal as professional development. By offering language, intercultural and communications skills, companies are investing in their employees, who in return are investing in their futures.

Learnlight has offered blended learning solutions for corporate training to employees in more than 180 countries for almost 15 years. Our award-winning and innovative platform, paired with our Learnlight Empowerment MethodologyTM, facilitates change, empowers teams and drives innovation within organisations. Learners get to choose how to learn, where from and at what time. It’s that simple, thanks to a combination of digital self-study, virtual sessions and activities.

A sustainable step forward for all

The UN launched its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, defining 17 primary goals within its “plan of action for people, planet and prosperity”. The plan clearly illustrates how technology drives change. Training your teams virtually is not just convenient and more likely to engage learners thanks to flexibility and personalisation, it also benefits the planet. Consider the number of employees working in an office, and the associated costs: commuting there, heating and cooling systems, materials that need printing, and more. With more people staying at home last year, household greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 10 per cent.

The talent pool is broader than ever before, with candidates in less popular destinations being equally considered for open positions. Virtual and digital training bridges gaps in diversity, contributing to an inclusive workplace. Employees have a fairer chance of career development and progression as a result of learning, irrespective of their location, time zone or language.

Learnlight is one company that can help businesses transition to a more diverse way of working. “We help companies unlock the true power of their diverse talent providing them with the language and intercultural training they need to ensure everyone has an equal voice,” says Benjamin Joseph, Learnlight Co-Founder and CEO.

Look at your leaders

When reviewing influence in your company, your people managers are the ones that heavily shape change and help foster company culture and brand values. By aligning your training goals with your core values and business objectives, you create and maintain the right working environment where teams can achieve greater job satisfaction.

As companies evolve to more diverse workforces, the need for intercultural understanding and communication skills becomes critical for business. Miscommunication and misunderstanding can lead to poor performance, lack of motivation and toxic work culture. We equip leaders with the right skills to help teams thrive.

Learnlight puts the needs of your employees front and centre. Doing so not only champions change and innovation but drives growth.

