Londonist is a Business Reporter client

✕ Business Reporter: A great London experience for international students

London is a city that appeals to international students, with two of the world’s top ten universities in the capital. It also maintains the number one spot on the QS Best Student City Rankings. The QS ranking criteria are based on six categories: university rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability, and student voice. A total of 164 cities qualify for consideration, and London sits comfortably at the top. London is regarded as a world-leading educational hub, with over 30,000 courses on offer and 70 Nobel Prize laureates produced by the city. Nevertheless, international students may find transitioning to London life challenging if the appropriate support systems still need to be put in place.

The challenges of London for overseas students

Despite the cultural, academic and economic resources of London, international students choosing to study in the capital are confronted with a number of challenges:

● Navigating a new city

Upon arrival in London, international students must learn how to get around their new city quickly. From understanding how the transportation system works to determining the most convenient grocery stores that suit their dietary and budgetary requirement, there are many challenges that must be met quickly.

● Culture shock and language barriers

Different countries and cities have their own cultural identities. Generally, the cultural traits of Great Britain are considered to be tradition, humour and good manners. London is a fast-paced multicultural city, and its residents are considered energetic and highly creative. On the flipside, people in London and the UK are considered individualistic. Students who hail from collectivist nations in continents such as Latin America, Europe, Africa and the middle east may experience a culture shock fitting into a highly individualistic environment. Some international students coming to study in London also face language barriers, which could cause stress if not effectively managed. A study in the PRASASTI journal of linguistics reveals that 68 per cent of participants suffer from the stress of the language barrier.

● Understanding the healthcare system

International students are usually required to take out health insurance before proceeding with their studies in the UK. This depends on the length of study, with students on courses below six months mandated to hold a policy. International students can access the National Health Service (NHS) if their programs exceed six months. Some international students may find navigating the health insurance requirements and process challenging. And after arrival in the UK, they may find it overwhelming to research local GPs and complete the required registration.

● Finding suitable accommodation

Accommodation is an essential aspect of the student experience. Student accommodation comprises privately rented houses, university-managed rooms, university halls of residence, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and family stays. Finding suitable accommodation in London as an international student comes with its own challenges, such as finding adequate information on the location, deciphering various property options, and falling foul of unfavourable rental terms.

Student accommodation agencies and booking platforms are becoming increasingly important in the student journey, but the roles and responsibilities of these outfits vary, as do their standards. Some make incredible efforts to address the above challenges, while others are merely concerned with booking rooms and nothing more. It is either a holistic or a transactional experience.

Three main areas where student accommodation service providers fall short of addressing these challenges:

1. Too much information, scattered online: as an international student, there is only one location for all the information required. Finding a trusted partner may be daunting for students and parents alike.

2. Inflexibility in accommodation terms: many providers only offer long-term stays and fail to cater to students visiting the UK for a short-term course.

3. Lack of aftercare for students when they arrive in London: once a service provider has arranged accommodation to students, the service ends. They do not provide any further care for the student once they have a place to stay.

How Londonist provides a solution that assists international students:

1. We are a one-stop shop: students can find all services on one platform with Londonist.

2. A flexible and dynamic portfolio: we offer short- and long-term stays for students, with a dynamic portfolio of 2,000 rooms across more than 50 locations.

3. Providing proper aftercare and support: We care about the entire student journey, from the first point of enquiry to when they vacate their rooms. Our team has a passion for helping students create more magical memories. For example, if a student enquires about a GP, we can direct them to reputable GPs. Our multi-lingual team is also available to assist those with language barriers.

The student journey with Londonist

Students exploring accommodation services can easily navigate our website and filter rooms based on location and budget. We’ve also created a VR solution that enables students to view and interact with accommodation online. Students can also view facilities such as gyms and co-living spaces before arriving in London. And, via our student portal, students can discover local events, experiences, and discounted products, view payments, and access check-in and check-out times.

For students who prefer to speak to someone directly, we’ll do our best to assign an agent that speaks their language. Our dedicated experts can also assist with questions about the area and commuting options.

Your home away from home, from start to finish

Living and studying in London is a fantastic opportunity that should be filled with great memories, not stressful and tiring experiences. Londonist is committed to assisting students on the whole journey, from arrival to departure, and providing you with the best home away from home.

Originally published on Business Reporter