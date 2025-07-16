Delivering nationwide maintenance solutions with speed, quality and trust

Able Group is a Business Reporter client.

Business Reporter: Able Group

Able Group stands at the forefront of planned and reactive maintenance services across the UK, serving both domestic and commercial customers with professionalism, speed and reliability. Established in 1993, the company began as a local emergency glazing service. Today, it has evolved into one of the country’s leading multi-trade maintenance providers, thanks to its commitment to fast response times and exceptional service standards.

The business was founded by partners Robert Ambler and Andy Horton, operating initially in Essex. Its customer-first approach, built on prompt response and high-quality service, quickly set Able Group apart in the market. By 1998, its regional success had grown into a nationwide operation, expanding to cover a broader range of essential trades.

Today, Able Group is led by Managing Directors Joe Horton and Phil Howell. Despite its national scale, the company maintains a close-knit, family-led culture rooted in its founders’ values. This continuity of leadership and vision has been instrumental in preserving the business’s core principles while driving growth and innovation.

Able Group now offers a comprehensive suite of services across seven core trades: glazing, locksmiths, plumbing, drainage, gas and heating, electrics and pest control.

With a presence spanning the entire UK, the company serves a wide range of clients – from homeowners and landlords to high-street retailers, restaurants, estate agents, facilities management firms and national tourist attractions. Whether it’s a planned installation or an emergency call-out, Able Group delivers fast, reliable service with minimal disruption.

Understanding that commercial clients often require ongoing and bespoke support, Able Group developed its Commercial Accounts offering. This service is designed to meet the specific needs of businesses that require regular and dependable maintenance solutions.

Phil Howell, who has been with the business for over 17 years, explains: “We created the Commercial Accounts service to offer tailored support for our business customers. With this offering, clients benefit from priority service, a dedicated account team, flexible payment terms and preferential rates, allowing them to streamline all their maintenance needs with one trusted provider.”

Powered by people: a nationwide network of experts

A key pillar of Able Group’s success is its extensive network of over 1,000 highly skilled and fully vetted engineers. This nationwide team plays a vital role in ensuring the company consistently delivers fast, reliable service without sacrificing quality.

Recognising that excellent workmanship is essential to achieving professional results, Able Group has focused on building and maintaining a trusted network of engineers who uphold the company’s high standards. This commitment ensures that every customer – no matter where they are in the country – receives prompt, expert service they can rely on.

From seeing the business grow from near its inception, Joe Horton is now leading the way. “Whether it’s a domestic emergency or an ongoing commercial contract, Able Group consistently delivers high-quality maintenance services backed by decades of experience, an expert workforce and a customer-focused approach,” he says.

With a legacy spanning over 32 years, Able Group continues to lead the way in nationwide maintenance, setting the standard for fast, professional and dependable service – every time.