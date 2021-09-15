✕ Business Reporter: Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software

By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth

The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability, and improve security and customer satisfaction.

According to Gartner, 91 per cent of organisations are already involved in some sort of digital initiative, and by 2023, IDC predicts that 52 per cent of worldwide GDP will come from products and services delivered by digitally transformed enterprises. Drivers of digital transformation include COVID-19 and working from home, cloud adoption, application modernisation and IoT.

Although digital transformation is defined as the transformation of the digital operations of an organisation, it reaches beyond IT to all its major functional departments.

Data lies at the heart of all digital transformation projects with companies looking to extract more value from their data and reduce its time-to-value. By gaining intelligence from their data, companies can realise the ultimate goal of data empowerment where all employees have simplified, secure levels of access to the high-quality data they need to do their jobs.

Companies need the capability to implement digital transformation in a controlled way and, at Quest, we believe they are looking for three key things:

Data operations – Data operations enables organisations to maximise the business value of the data they own and the infrastructure that supports it. Data operations plays an essential role in supporting digital transformation projects such as DevOps, cloud migration and application modernisation, that will enable businesses to innovate faster and provide shorter time-to-value in order to drive growth and stay ahead of their competitors.

Data protection – data breaches are a boardroom topic. Companies are faced with an even greater focus around not only protecting the data but also the devices the data is transmitted from and interacts with. Companies need to ensure the availability of that data while also minimising cost and putting in place processes to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

Data governance – This is the ability to understand the data environment through enterprise architecture and business process modelling as well as the ability to discover data across the enterprise and map it to the business functions they support. It determines how people, processes, data, technologies and applications interact to ensure alignment in achieving key business objectives.

It’s only through the implementation of data governance, data operations and data protection that companies can establish the necessary data intelligence about their enterprise architecture, its processes, people and data to enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Originally published on Business Reporter