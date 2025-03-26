Why marketing always benefits from a sense of humour

Cotton Traders is a Business Reporter client

How British fashion retailer Cotton Traders ‘Full of Surprises’ brand campaign is bringing an established clothing brand’s personality to life.

While humour in marketing is a recognised strategy for brands to ensure an impactful campaign that stays front of mind with its audience, it can’t be said for all industries, particularly fashion. 2025 sees British heritage fashion brand Cotton Traders bucking this trend and taking a new, fresh direction as it aims to stand out in a competitive market.

Cotton Traders’ new ‘Full of Surprises’ brand campaign leverages tongue-in cheek humour as the brand attempts to disrupt the noisy world of fashion to broaden its appeal and target new and existing customers.

Not your usual fashion campaign: Cotton Traders have embraced tongue-in-cheek humour ( Cotton Traders )

The campaign, produced in partnership with creative agency TBWA, will see four TV ads roll out across linear TV and BVOD in the UK from 23 March until 4 May, and is being supported by national press advertising, regional OOH, programmatic display advertising, direct mail, email, instore digital screens and POS.

Cotton Traders recognised that while grabbing the attention and engagement of new customers is important, ensuring the campaign still holds relevance for its current, core audience is just as crucial.

“‘Full of Surprises’ is all about resonating with an audience who don’t take themselves too seriously, while changing new customers’ perceptions of what they thought they knew about Cotton Traders”, says Shona Jameson, Cotton Traders’ Chief Marketing Officer.

A light touch: Full Of Surprises is about resonating with an audience which doesn’t take itself too seriously ( Cotton Traders )

“The essence and foundations of the brand still remain at the heart of the campaign, and the brand’s DNA and original mission of producing high-quality clothes, empowering all shapes and sizes and making every day comfortable yet stylish still remain. With over 37 years’ experience, the brand is the fashion force that offers affordable and timeless clothing to suit every aspect of life”.

The British brand has a UK based distribution and contact centre which provides world-class customer service. Cotton Traders prides itself on being a personable brand that lets customers connect with a real person across multiple touchpoints, including in-store and at its local customer contact centre.

The campaign was produced in partnership with creative agency TBWA ( Cotton Traders )

Over Cotton Traders’ decades of trading, the brand has built established relationships with its customers based on product quality, service and trust. This reputation is now extending to record numbers of new, younger customers, who will shape the foundation of the business for many years to come.

Watch the TV ad here and visit cottontraders.com to shop the latest collection.

Cotton Traders has been producing high-quality clothing ranges since 1987. With nearly four decades of experience, the brand is the fashion force that offers affordable and timeless clothing to suit every aspect of life.

Cotton Traders was founded by former England national rugby union team captains Fran Cotton and Steve Smith, whose passion for quality remains at the heart of all pieces in the Cotton Traders collection.

Creating confidence-boosting capsule pieces for every age, shape and activity, Cotton Traders inspires individuality, with styles made to express, not impress. With styling inspiration from celebrity ambassadors including Alex Jones, Will Mellor and Jasmine Harman, there’s an outfit for everyone, no matter your age or your shape.

Sustainability is key to Cotton Traders’ production process, so both sustainable and renewable resources are used wherever possible, allowing customers to make greener choices. Cotton Traders is also proud of its collaboration with The Salvation Army and the launch of its Online Clothing Bank, a charitable and sustainable solution which will allow UK customers to donate their unused clothing.