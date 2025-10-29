Smarter meeting spaces built on simplicity, trust, and intelligence

Barco is a Business Reporter client

Meetings remain the beating heart of collaboration. No matter how fast technology evolves, human connection continues to drive creativity, innovation and decision-making. Yet, the way we connect has changed. With teams now working across offices, homes and time zones, meeting spaces must adapt to support truly hybrid collaboration.

But that shift brings new complexity: for users who juggle different platforms and devices, and for IT teams who must ensure security, compliance and consistent performance across every room. To thrive in this new reality, organisations need smarter, simpler and more reliable collaboration environments.

At Barco, we believe three pillars define success in the modern meeting room: simplicity, trust and intelligence.

Simplicity first: empowering people and IT alike

Too often, unfortunately, valuable time is lost at the start of meetings: connecting devices, finding the right input or cable or solving audio issues. These small frustrations add up, eroding productivity and confidence. A truly user-friendly setup eliminates those moments of friction.

A great meeting experience begins with simplicity. When technology is intuitive and works the same way in every space, participants can focus on ideas instead of troubleshooting screens or cables.

With solutions such as ClickShare , starting a meeting becomes effortless: connect, click and collaborate – wirelessly and securely. No training or IT support is required. The experience is consistent across rooms, laptops and mobile devices, ensuring every participant, whether in-room or remote, can engage equally.

Simplicity also matters for IT teams. Managing hundreds of meeting spaces shouldn’t require constant firefighting. That’s why tools such as ClickShare’s XMS Cloud platform provide centralised device management, real-time health monitoring and usage analytics. Admins gain full visibility, can troubleshoot proactively and ensure every room runs smoothly, without endless support tickets or site visits.

When technology feels natural for users and manageable for IT, organisations achieve higher adoption rates, smoother operations and greater overall satisfaction.

Trust: security and reliability by design

As collaboration tools evolve, so do cyber-security risks. Meeting rooms often handle sensitive discussions and confidential data, from product plans to financial results. Protecting that information is non-negotiable.

Regulations such as NIS2 (Network and Information Systems Directive 2, issued by the European Commission) and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) raise the bar for organisational cyber-resilience by demanding clearer risk management, stronger accountability from leadership and robust technical controls. NIS2, in particular, raises the bar for cyber-security accountability. It demands that organisations not only implement robust measures but also take corporate responsibility for them. Non-compliance brings not just financial penalties but legal consequences. Reliable, secure technology reduces these risks and gives businesses peace of mind.

ClickShare is built securely by design, combining ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance and end-to-end encryption. Our commitment ensures that data remains protected and organisations stay compliant with regulations such as NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act.

Modern meeting technology is also maturing through platforms like Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform , which standardises Android-based Microsoft Teams Rooms for stronger security and smoother management. By standardising device management and updates, MDEP helps eliminate fragmentation and streamline IT operations. The newest ClickShare Hub is built on MDEP for precisely this reason – to deliver a secure, consistent and future-ready meeting experience.

As part of this trusted and interoperable meeting technology, ClickShare ensures seamless compatibility, strong compliance and dependable performance across diverse room setups. This foundation of trust goes beyond security – it’s also about reliability. When systems work flawlessly, users feel confident walking into any meeting room knowing the technology will simply perform. That confidence builds trust, reduces friction and enables truly effortless collaboration.

Intelligence: powering smarter collaboration

Artificial intelligence is transforming how we meet, offering real-time insights and automation that enhance – not complicate – the experience.

AI already supports many aspects of the meeting lifecycle: from automated room setup and scheduling to real-time transcription, speaker tracking and intelligent framing. AI-powered assistants such as Copilot now enrich collaboration with summaries and translations, as intelligent room systems refine sound and visuals in real time.

But intelligence is most valuable when it feels seamless. ClickShare has a broad install base with compute in the meeting room, which makes it an ideal solution for intelligent and secure meeting experiences. Smart camera and microphone integrations enhance audio-visual quality, helping remote participants feel equally present and engaged.

Balancing simplicity, trust, and intelligence

The future of collaboration depends on balance: simplicity ensures inclusivity, trust safeguards every interaction, while intelligence enables smarter, more efficient teamwork.

Organisations that evaluate meeting solutions with these principles in mind – ease of use, security and reliability – will set themselves up for long-term success. The result is a workplace where technology truly empowers people, not the other way around.

At Barco, we continue to evolve ClickShare to meet these needs – creating meeting spaces that are seamless, secure, and smart by design.