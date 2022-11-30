Customers prefer messaging – so let’s give the people what they want

WhatsApp is a Business Reporter client

One of the most useful ways technology can help businesses is by removing friction, especially from the customer experience.

But what is friction, exactly?

Think of it as any obstacle or barrier that gets between the customer and what they want. Like when an online order hasn’t arrived and the auto reply from the support@ email address says someone will be in touch in a few business days (hint: they won’t). Or when customer service phone numbers mean sitting on hold for 45 minutes before reaching an actual human. Or browser-based customer support chat apps that crash and leave you tethered to your computer even though you’re late for the school run…

I expect we’ve all experienced at least one of these issues in the past couple of months – and have the torn-out hair to prove it.

Having these kinds of interactions in 2022 feels even more frustrating, because you can’t help but compare it with how we now choose to communicate with our friends, colleagues and families. And leading up to the busy festive period, it can be especially infuriating for people to have to jump through hoops when seeking simple updates.

There has to be a better way.

Customers prefer messaging – especially on apps they know and love

Today, messaging is ubiquitous and instinctive. It’s become how we naturally connect and get things done in our personal lives. People trust WhatsApp in particular, and use it every day because they know their conversations are secure.

It makes sense, then, that 70 per cent of people feel more connected to businesses they can message [1] , according to recent research we conducted.

In nations such as Brazil, India and Indonesia, the use of WhatsApp by businesses is standard practice. For many businesses in these countries, WhatsApp is their business. Customers expect to see a shop or restaurant’s WhatsApp number on packaging, menus, billboards or even the back of a credit card. So why not here in the UK?

Innovations show messaging still has vast, untapped potential

But there’s more we can do here to make messaging the best way for getting business done. That means creating frictionless messaging experiences right within a chat, making it much easier to find and discover the businesses that matter most to us.

In some countries including the UK, we recently introduced the ability to search for a business right within WhatsApp, making it easy for people to discover and chat with larger companies directly.

Businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform will be able to choose whether they’re included in this directory – and it will be free for consumers to use, while companies will only ever be charged for the conversations they have with their customers.

Messaging could be the win-win you’re looking for

We’re already seeing how messaging is transforming interactions between people and businesses around the world and driving meaningful conversations, with retailers, airlines and banks all making the switch.

Whether it’s automatically sending a passenger their boarding pass and enabling them to track their flight, or reminding a customer the item they wanted is now back in stock, messaging developments are happening all the time, unlocking new ways to engage and enabling improved sales and marketing.

Messaging is driving better results, at scale, because it delights customers with a faster, more frictionless experience which fits with their busy lives.

So if you’re planning to upgrade your customer experience and engagement strategies, let us help. Messaging really could be the cornerstone for the next chapter of your organisation’s transformation.

