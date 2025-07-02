Powering Net Zero: investment and incentives for the journey

LCCC is a Business Reporter client

The UK has committed to reaching Net Zero by 2050 – a target that is becoming ever more urgent for business. Organisations across different sectors are increasingly rolling out energy-efficient technology, from property developers installing heat pumps and retrofitting older buildings to a growing network of e-charging hubs for electric cars.

Energy prices are impacted by various factors, including geopolitical tensions, changing levels of demand and the weather, meaning they fluctuate often. This makes it riskier for investors as there’s no guaranteed level of income once the low-carbon technologies have been built. Equally, nascent technology needs additional investment to allow it to mature enough to be scaled up.

The confidence of the market is essential in scaling up the new generation of energy infrastructure. So how do we enable renewable generation to be built at scale? How do we encourage investment in emerging technologies to allow them to mature and play a key role in the energy mix?

Investors want long-term market stability. To bring financial reassurance and incentive for investment in these long-term, large-scale projects, the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) occupies a unique position between government and the private sector, where it manages the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

The CfD scheme provides investor confidence by guaranteeing a fixed price for each unit of energy generated. The scheme’s customers include both renewable energy project developers and stakeholders looking to invest in renewable technology. Established in 2014, LCCC has so far enabled suppliers to secure over £61 billion in private investment.

LCCC’s vision is to accelerate the delivery of Net Zero, and its mission is to shape and implement schemes which enable low carbon investment at least cost to the consumer – ensuring that protecting consumer interests while managing these contracts continues to be a priority.

With its status as an independent, non-profit organisation, LCCC is positioned as an objective third party that supports energy generators in their CfD journey, providing them with expert advice and guidance to ensure they can meet their project milestones. LCCC’s unique position in the energy sector also enables it to act as a trusted advisor to the UK government on the evolution and development of new and bespoke schemes that could help accelerate the UK’s transition to Net Zero.

As the company celebrates a decade managing its numerous contracts and schemes while accelerating the UK towards Net Zero, LCCC continues to grow, reflected in the recently adopted contracts that encompass nascent technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, geothermal and tidal generators. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the journey towards Net Zero, as stakeholders from all sectors continue to work together to introduce new innovations and technologies that bring us a step closer to the 2050 goal.