Osprey Charging Network: leading the charge in British business

Osprey Charging Network is a Business Reporter client.

Discover how Osprey Charging’s rapid growth, customer-first approach and commitment to quality make it a standout example of British business excellence

In recent years, Osprey Charging Network has emerged as a shining example of excellence in the British business landscape. With a relentless focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, Osprey has firmly established itself as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry.

One of the most notable achievements of Osprey in 2023 has been its rapid growth, expanding from 400 chargers to over 1,000 rapid and ultra-rapid charge point installations across the UK, making it the third-largest UK rapid charging network. This substantial increase in infrastructure underscores Osprey’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for EV charging solutions nationwide.

Moreover, Osprey has made significant strides in environmental sustainability, saving over 28 million kgs of CO 2 emissions through its network. By procuring energy from 100 per cent renewable resources, Osprey is playing a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner, greener future.

In the past 12 months, Osprey Charging Network has launched flagship hubs in key locations across the UK, including Devon, Cumbria, Essex, Dunbartonshire, Carmarthenshire and Nottinghamshire. These strategically positioned hubs not only cater to the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure but also serve as essential charging hubs for drivers traversing these regions. By strategically selecting these locations, Osprey aims to provide convenient and accessible charging solutions to a wider audience, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of EV charging services in the UK.

In a landmark development in 2023, Osprey launched the largest rapid-charging hub in the South-West, a bespoke EV-only recharging location along the A38 Devon Expressway, designed to cater to the specific needs of electric vehicle owners. This award-winning location not only demonstrates Osprey’s forward-thinking approach around the design and aesthetic of their charging hubs, but also demonstrates a firm commitment to the user experience, with all bays being fully accessible to 100 per cent of users, even those towing caravans and trailers.

Osprey’s commitment to technological innovation is exemplified by the development of its proprietary back-office system, Osprey Iris. This cutting-edge platform enables seamless integration with new hardware, including 300kW load-balancing charger satellites, providing real-time monitoring for maintenance teams and ensuring uninterrupted charging experiences for drivers. As a result, Osprey has maintained an impressive network uptime of over 99 per cent, ensuring drivers have reliable access to charging facilities whenever they need them and affirming Osprey’s position as a customer favourite amongst charging networks.

This dedication to customer satisfaction has been recognised by drivers, with the company earning the prestigious Driver Recommended Network badge for Customer Satisfaction for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade is awarded as a result of an annual survey of EV drivers and reflects Osprey’s unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service and ensuring the highest level of satisfaction among its customers.

Furthermore, Osprey’s focus on improving access to public charging for driver groups, such as fleets, highlights its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. With fleet drivers accounting for nearly 50 per cent of all new car registrations, Osprey’s comprehensive roaming and payment options cater to the diverse needs of fleet operators, further solidifying its position as the preferred choice for EV charging solutions.

As pioneers in safety and accessibility, Osprey was the first CPO to subscribe to ChargeSafe, an independent auditing body committed to safe and accessible charging, and the first to actively support the first BSI standards for accessible EV charging (PAS1899). Osprey is the only network to have made public the results of a full network review for adherence to the new standards and pledged all new sites to adhere. In addition to expanding its infrastructure, Osprey has upgraded over 50 legacy sites to meet best-practice standards and customer demand. By enhancing accessibility, safety features and adding additional charge points, Osprey is ensuring that its network remains at the forefront of industry standards.

As a testament to its outstanding achievements, Osprey was awarded the Best EV Charging Network at the Transport and Energy Awards, followed by a quadruple win at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs), including Chargepoint Network of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year.

As Osprey continues to lead the charge in the EV charging industry, the company remains committed to providing safe, reliable and accessible charging solutions for all. With its track record of success and dedication to excellence, Osprey Charging Network stands out as a shining example of the best in British business. Drivers can look forward to even more accessible, reliable and sustainable EV charging solutions in the years to come.