Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Digitisation of NHS services can transform life for patients and healthcare staff

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY BUSINESS REPORTER, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Provided by
Wednesday 30 November 2022 10:16
<p>A mature male doctor sits next to a male patient in his waiting room and casually chats through a few things on his digital tablet . In the background a nurse chats to a mother and child and grandmother with her digital tablet .</p>

A mature male doctor sits next to a male patient in his waiting room and casually chats through a few things on his digital tablet . In the background a nurse chats to a mother and child and grandmother with her digital tablet .

(Getty Images)

KCL Digital is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Digitisation of NHS services can transform life for patients and healthcare staff

The digital transformation of the NHS promises multiple benefits. For patients, it means better personalisation of, and remote access to, services, as well as greatly reduced waiting times and better self-care. For staff – and the healthcare system more broadly – it stands to reduce burnout while simultaneously increasing workforce productivity, as well as lowering operating costs and improving data sharing and analysis.

But while transformation has, in some areas, been fast, it has been patchy. Compared with other industries in Britain, which have been quick to integrate new digital tools into operations, public healthcare is lagging in its digitisation journey.

Many factors have contributed to this: legacy IT systems, the vast and complex array of stakeholders within the NHS, inadequate digital skills and decision gaps, funding constraints, lack of ownership, and a lack of authoritative decision-making.

On top of that, suppliers have faced several problems. Key among them are a lack of knowledge of the many different NHS organisations and how they work and overlap, and lack of deployment expertise.

The upshot is frustrated NHS staff and frustrated patients, wasted resources, and inequality in access to digital healthcare, with parts of the UK population given more efficient services than others.

Mapping the landscape

Too often, the same mistakes are made in integrating digital services into the NHS. At the same time, patients and staff aren’t fully informed of the benefits of digitisation, which means they may be less invested in the process. Without that buy-in, successful integration is harder.

“We’ve got to take people on the journey; we’ve got to help them understand what transformation means for them,” says Kay Kadel, owner and founder of KCL Digital, which specialises in guiding organisations through the digital transformation process.

KCL Digital has been delivering healthcare transformation services for more than two decades, and now runs a consultancy of healthcare delivery specialists that have already achieved measurable success in transformation with several NHS Trusts across the UK.

Kadel says that a key part of the process is understanding the gaps.

“It’s really important to understand what technical maturity is already in existence for end-users and beneficiaries of digitisation, as well as what’s missing,” she says. “This is key to mapping out a holistic view of where trusts are on their journey, including local infrastructure, local dependencies and the local appetite for change.”

Doing so, she adds, helps an NHS organisation to consider economies of scale and the success criteria before embarking on a transformation journey.

KCL Digital undertakes business analysis and service user research prior to designing a transformation journey. Norfolk and Waveney’s Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), for instance, already made effective use of technology and digital tools, but the Covid pandemic brought exponential digital growth that transformed the Trust’s digital agenda.

Among other areas, it wanted to improve IT capability in primary care networks, in part by enhancing digital support for care pathways across primary and community care, mental health and social care, and with care homes.

KCL Digital’s first step was to provide Norfolk and Waveney ICBs with two senior consultants who together held deep experience in strategy development, culture change and stakeholder engagement.

They could listen to, and analyse, the arc of previous journeys undertaken by the ICBs, and feed this back to KCL to inform the creation of the client’s strategy, as well as the setting of achievable goals – all via close collaboration with the client, and all in line with local, regional and national healthcare agendas.

Weeks of desktop research, engagement with stakeholders at all levels, the planning and management of engagement, collaboration with key contributors and senior digital leaders – these aspects of the process enabled KCL to deliver of a forward-thinking digital primary care strategy that was co-created, and fully owned, by Norfolk and Waveney ICB staff.

Removing fear

Digital transformation can’t be an add-on, says Kadel: “We’ve got to embed, we’ve got to make it the norm.”

But fear is often an impediment to real transformation, and the work of KCL Digital is therefore closely concerned with finding ways to address and remove the fear of change. A key part of KCL’s strategy centres on clear communication of a simple message: that change should be incremental.

“We can do that by bringing in steps of change, [and] quick wins,” says Kadel. “That could be anything from improving their connectivity so they can access records from anywhere [to] automating part of a pathway that hasn’t been automated before.

“Helping to not add additional burdens, especially on those clinical facing teams, while taking them on the journey, is going to be a challenge, but it’s massively important.”

Navigating complex webs

So much of digital transformation rests on gaining the trust of those affected, and ensuring they understand the benefits it will bring.

Prioritising proper planning and readiness assessments, as well as collaborating to ensure that whichever healthcare provider in question feels they own the process, are all key to securing that trust.

But there’s a final message that KCL Digital always seeks to communicate: that digital transformation eventually pays for itself – not just in terms of the financial cost/benefit, but also the quality of healthcare for patients and the easing of the burden on healthcare staff that such a transformation delivers.

What does successful transformation look like? Visit www.kcl-digital.com.

Originally published on Business Reporter

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in