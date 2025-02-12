Offices as smart spaces: winners in the great return

Smart Spaces is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Smart Spaces

2025. The year of the big return. Offices are staging a comeback. But not all offices are created equal. The winners in this bold new chapter? The elite, the exceptional, the smart buildings.

Yet beneath this resurgence lies a complex story. A younger, more environmentally conscious workforce is rewriting the rulebook. Governments are turning up the pressure with emissions regulations that demand immediate action. And at the heart of it all is a fascinating shift – a transformation driven by technology and innovation. Smart buildings are no longer just office spaces; they’re the future.

Picture this: a smart office, alive with possibilities, powered by platforms such as Smart Spaces. These are not mere buildings but thriving ecosystems, blending sustainability and connectivity in ways we could once only imagine. With the internet of things (IoT) as their foundation, smart buildings are redefining what it means to work, live and thrive in a modern office.

In the crowded marketplace of commercial real estate, smart buildings stand tall. With powerful software at the helm, these offices are crafted to optimise every tenant’s experience. Lighting, climate control and even access to collaboration spaces are no longer static; they are dynamic, responsive and entirely in the hands of the users.

Consider the life of a tenant at 22 Bishopsgate, the JJ Mack Building, the Kensington Building or any other Smart Spaces-enabled building around the world. It begins with a simple app on their phone. An app that unlocks doors, adjusts workspace settings and keeps them connected to every corner of the building. The office becomes an extension of the individual, a place where preferences are met before they’re even expressed.

But smart buildings are about more than convenience. They are a beacon of sustainability. With sensors monitoring occupancy in real time, HVAC systems redirect energy only to spaces that need it. Lights dim when no one’s around. Energy use is streamlined, slashing waste and ensuring compliance with regulations such as New York City’s Local Law 97.

And for those keeping an eye on ESG goals, these buildings are the ultimate asset. Platforms such as Smart Spaces provide the tools to deliver real, measurable progress on carbon reduction, all while enhancing the tenant experience.

Let’s be honest: the return to the office wasn’t always a sure thing. For years, employees found comfort and productivity in the rhythms of remote work. So how do you convince a workforce to come back? The answer lies in the experience.

Smart buildings offer more than just cutting-edge technology; they offer a reason to return. Picture stepping into an office that knows you. As you approach the building, your phone grants you access effortlessly – no more key cards, no fuss. Your workspace is already set to your liking: the perfect lighting, the ideal temperature, the environment you need to succeed.

Need to collaborate? The building’s IoT system tracks room availability and guides you to open spaces instantly. Air quality, once an afterthought, is monitored and adjusted to ensure health and wellness. These are not just offices; they’re destinations.

The environmental story is where smart buildings shine brightest. Energy efficiency isn’t just a feature; it’s a core principle. HVAC systems, historically one of the largest energy drains, now operate dynamically, adjusting based on real-time data. Predictive maintenance ensures systems run smoothly, minimising downtime and waste.

For landlords, the stakes are high. Compliance with emissions regulations is no longer optional; it’s critical, to avoid penalties and attract tenants. Platforms such as Smart Spaces make this achievable. By providing detailed data and actionable insights, they help landlords stay ahead of the curve.

For tenants, the benefits are clear. Companies occupying smart buildings can proudly report reduced carbon footprints, a point that resonates with employees, investors and stakeholders alike. In an era where every decision is scrutinised for its environmental impact, smart offices provide a compelling narrative of progress.

Smart buildings are not just a trend – they are the future. In a competitive field, the smartest are leading the charge, transforming offices into hubs of innovation, sustainability and connectivity. The days of static, uninspiring workplaces are over. In their place is a new vision: offices that adapt, respond and evolve.

For landlords, this is a moment of opportunity. Investing in smart technology isn’t just about staying competitive, it’s about setting a standard. For companies, smart offices signal a commitment to innovation and the environment. And for employees, these spaces offer something new – a sense of excitement about going to work.

The office is back. But it’s not the office we once knew. It’s smarter. It’s greener. And it’s here to stay.