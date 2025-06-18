Ontic: the company keeping planes in the sky

Ontic is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Ontic

Air travel is a critical part of our global infrastructure – supporting everything from international business and leisure travel to national defence. While major airlines and aircraft manufacturers often take the spotlight, it’s the lesser-known companies working behind the scenes that help keep aircraft flying safely and reliably.

Ontic is one of these companies – a global aerospace parts manufacturer supporting both commercial and military aviation. It supplies many flight-critical components to both commercial and military industries, often supporting product lines and capabilities that others no longer service but which are essential to keep today’s aircraft in the air.

What sets Ontic apart is its distinctive business model. Rather than designing new products, Ontic acquires the intellectual property and manufacturing rights for existing product lines that other companies have chosen to retire. This allows original manufacturers to redirect their resources towards innovation, while Ontic ensures a continued and dependable supply of parts and repair services to keep aircraft flying safely for longer.

While other companies usually have competencies an inch wide and a mile deep, Ontic is the reverse. Its high-mix, low-volume product range means it has a variety of experience across a broad range of capabilities.

This is not to say that Ontic’s expertise is shallow; it’s the opposite – along with technical drawings, test equipment and a deep interrogation of the engineering process for each of part it acquires, Ontic often brings the experts who’ve been working on those product lines along too, where they help train new team members to ensure the intimate knowledge of manufacturing those parts is preserved. Ontic has seen significant growth over the past decade, and it isn’t slowing down anytime soon, with two new facilities recently announced.

So, the next time you board a flight – whether for a business meeting or a well-earned holiday – remember that, while you may not see them or even know they’re there, Ontic parts are likely playing a vital role in getting you safely to your destination.