OakTree Power empowers businesses for a sustainable energy future

Business Reporter: Oaktree Power

Rising energy costs present a significant challenge for businesses across Europe. What was once a marginal expense has evolved into a significant financial burden, intensified by surging prices and the urgent need for sustainable practice. Europe faces a daunting 60 gigawatt energy shortfall within the next six years, and companies need innovative strategies to navigate this extreme challenge. To survive, they must adopt sustainable approaches that not only alleviate financial strain but also promote environmental responsibility.

OakTree Power offers specialised solutions to help businesses monitor, analyse and optimise their energy consumption. With a unique blend of industry expertise and in-house digital solutions, OakTree Power equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of energy management. OakTree Power’s innovative hardware and software solution enables real-time monitoring and control, allowing for precise micro-adjustments to electrical assets tailored to each business’s specific needs. These adjustments translate into tangible energy savings without disrupting daily operations, a key advantage in today’s fast-paced business environment.

What sets OakTree Power apart is its commitment to simplicity and accessibility. Unlike traditional solutions that require high upfront investments, OakTree Power’s services come at zero cost to businesses, ensuring immediate financial benefits from day one. OakTree Power’s integration with existing electrical infrastructure means no downtime and no changes to current energy supply contracts, making the transition to its solutions seamless.

OakTree Power’s key services provide both immediate financial savings and environmental sustainability. By partnering with OakTree Power, companies not only secure their bottom line but also contribute to a collective effort to combat climate change and build a resilient energy landscape for generations to come.

Ready to save on costs, reduce CO2 emissions and get paid for doing so? Connect with OakTree Power today to explore how our tailored solutions can empower your business.

How to get started: Share your energy bill and 12 months of data to kickstart OakTree Power’s free feasibility study.

Upon study completion, OakTree Power will ensure contract terms align transparently with your goals, after which installation for immediate savings and earnings will be scheduled.