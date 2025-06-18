The future of product management: from shipping faster to leading smarter

Productboard is a Business Reporter client

Digital product management has become a strategic pillar across sectors – and, sparked by digital transformation, it’s now being supercharged by AI.

AI is changing how engineering teams build by automating code, streamlining workflows and speeding up delivery. But for product leaders, the challenge isn’t execution – it’s focus. Shipping fast still matters, but the pressure now is to ship the right things and show business impact.

Speed and technical fluency are becoming table stakes. What separates strong product leaders today is their ability to guide teams with clarity, connect insight to action and tie product decisions to outcomes.

According to Productboard’s 2025 survey of more than 100 product executives, 43 per cent are now accountable for revenue and 41 per cent report a greater role in shaping company strategy. That’s not just a shift in scope – it’s a shift in mandate.

The future of product management isn’t about building faster. It’s about leading smarter.

Here’s what Productboard’s survey surfaced about the future of product management:

From roadmap owners to business drivers

Across industries, product leaders are taking on roles once reserved for commercial or executive teams. They’re helping to set strategic priorities. They’re translating customer needs into competitive advantage. They’re guiding investment decisions, not just project timelines.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that product decisions are business decisions. Every feature shipped, every workflow designed, every insight surfaced has implications for cost, growth, and differentiation.

And with AI accelerating the pace of work, the need for strong strategic oversight is only increasing.

A new kind of fluency

AI is accelerating execution: automating research, prototyping and feedback analysis. But as machines move faster, the role of the product team is shifting from managing processes to shaping direction. These efficiencies don’t eliminate the need for human judgment, they elevate it.

76 per cent of product leaders say they are prioritising strategic foresight as a PM skillset – the ability to synthesise input, assess trade-offs and make decisions that drive business results.

AI may be changing how work gets done. But product leaders are increasingly responsible for deciding what’s worth doing in the first place.

Adapting the organisation to the moment

Leadership expectations are rising, but resources aren’t. To close that gap, many product teams are revisiting how they operate.

60 per cent are focused on improving cross-functional collaboration, 52 per cent are embedding AI-readiness into how their teams work, and 48 per cent are clarifying roles and responsibilities.

These aren’t just operational upgrades – they’re strategic moves to support a broader mandate.

As product leaders take on ownership of company strategy and revenue, how their teams work directly impacts how the business performs. Collaboration accelerates alignment. AI-readiness increases responsiveness. Role clarity speeds up decision making. Each adjustment reflects a shift in focus: from managing delivery to driving outcomes.

The rise of outcome-based product leadership

For decades, product teams were evaluated by outputs: features shipped, timelines met, sprints completed. But as companies demand greater strategic value from their investments, product leadership is being re-scored on outcomes.

This means aligning roadmaps to revenue goals. Tying customer feedback to product performance. And ensuring every decision ladders up to something measurable. As Forbes puts it, OKRs (objectives and key results) have become the “Silicon Valley-standard” to connect business goals to a team’s daily work.

It also means investing in infrastructure that supports this clarity: centralised systems for insight, transparent prioritisation frameworks and shared visibility across teams.

In an AI-powered world, disconnected teams move blindly.

A seat at the table

One of the clearest signals from the survey is that product leaders are taking on a more central role in driving business success. Their influence now extends beyond product strategy into broader company priorities, including revenue and organisational alignment.

While that brings new pressure, it also creates new opportunities. The most forward-thinking product leaders are stepping up with the tools, mindset and structure needed to guide their teams through change.

The future of product management isn’t about how quickly teams can build. It’s about how clearly they can lead.