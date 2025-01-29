Dropbox is a Business Reporter client

As flexible work evolves, AI can bring order to our digital environment, while ensuring that speed and security are no longer mutually exclusive.

The rise of flexible work is changing the way businesses operate, with over 75% of UK companies now offering it in some form. But, even with new legislation granting employees the right to request flexible arrangements, many still question if our current tools are fit for purpose. As teams spread across locations and time zones, legacy software—designed for the in-office experience—often falls short. Instead, organisations now need solutions that foster collaboration, promote effectiveness, and ensure robust data security across platforms and devices.

This is where AI-powered tools are well positioned to redefine the future of work. By integrating intelligent search, organisational tools and comprehensive data governance, AI can empower us to find anything, protect everything and manage our most critical content – all while driving innovation.

So how exactly can we use AI to enhance work and safeguard data in our increasingly digital workplace – and why is it essential?

Adapting to the new pace of work: are your tools keeping up?

Amid several high profile return-to-office mandates, flexible work has become a priority for employees, with 84 per cent of UK business leaders noting increased demand for it in the past year. As a result, 76 per cent of companies view offering flexibility as a competitive advantage. But, while traditional productivity tools still excel at tasks such as project management and task tracking, they often struggle in a hybrid and digital-first environment.

The need for instant access to information has accelerated the pace of change within businesses. Yet teams collaborating across a complex network of digital tools and platforms find it increasingly hard to locate the right content in real time. Research suggests that nearly 20 per cent of employees’ time is wasted searching for information, contributing to productivity losses that could cost businesses up to $47 million annually.

Security is another critical concern. With multiple teams accessing files and digital content from various locations, managing security controls becomes challenging, while inflexible permissions can hinder progress if teams don’t have access to the files they need.

To tackle these challenges, businesses need effective solutions that can break down barriers to collaboration and enable remote teams to work securely and seamlessly from anywhere. This is where AI’s potential shines. By organising and automating data in a secure environment, AI can enhance the accessibility of information and streamline everyday workflows.

The AI advantage: intelligent data management and organisational insights

AI’s role in the workplace extends beyond simply connecting data across platforms – it can transform how we interact with that information. For example, by automating routine tasks and anticipating the information we need, AI can significantly reduce the time we spend manually searching for data, alleviating frustrations while enhancing decision-making and agility.

For global organisations, this application of AI offers a competitive advantage. Take the McLaren Formula 1 Team, for instance – which has just won last year’s F1 Constructor’s Championship, its first since 1998. In the fast-paced world of F1, a complex network of dispersed teams – from engineers and marketeers to IT specialists and contractors – must collaborate at speed. And, in order to win, they need to manage vast amounts of data, making quick access to information – whether from apps, emails, documents or tabs – just as vital as enhancing the performance of their race cars.

This is where AI-powered platforms, like Dropbox Dash for Business , empower teams to focus on what matters most: doing great work. By leveraging Universal Search, Dash enables employees to instantly find what they need across all of their connected work apps, ensuring that no time is wasted searching for crucial information.

“Dash has been a game-changer for us because it doesn’t lock us into a single ecosystem,” said Dan Keyworth, Director of Business Technology at McLaren Racing. “Instead, it seamlessly connects the various apps and tools our team relies on, centralising all that information in one place. For a team always seeking improvements, the ability to bring everything together has been valuable.”

Better yet, the true power of AI is its ability to learn and adapt, anticipating user needs with each interaction. For instance, the Stacks feature within Dropbox Dash organises digital content by grouping relevant files across apps. Meanwhile, Dash Answers provides valuable insights, allowing users to summarise lengthy documents without reading the entire file.

Protecting what matters most: strengthening security with AI

In flexible working environments, managing access to sensitive data has become increasingly complex, particularly when tracking who has access to what and when. And, given that data is the lifeblood of any business, poor oversight can pose serious risks.

For data-driven businesses such as McLaren, protecting company data is essential – and to do this, McLaren’s technology team utilises the Protect and Control features within Dash to manage content access for employees and contractors. These enable the team to view everything shared across all major platforms, so they can easily monitor, revoke or grant access from one central place.

“Dash provides critical visibility into areas where outdated permissions may have access to sensitive data,” explains Keyworth. “This insight is vital for protecting intellectual property and improving our security.”

This ability to manage data in a distributed environment – without cumbersome processes that bottleneck information – enables businesses to keep moving at speed, while protecting their most sensitive content from falling into the wrong hands.

Redefining productivity and security for the future of work

AI’s greatest impact lies in its ability to bring order and clarity to complex digital work environments – and as flexible work continues to evolve, AI-driven tools that integrate seamlessly with existing platforms will be essential.

Its integration allows employees to fully benefit from flexible work, enabling them to operate from various locations while maximising their effectiveness. But, most importantly, speed and security no longer need to be mutually exclusive. With AI, businesses can now move quickly and flexibly without compromising on data protection, allowing them to expand their teams and enhance performance without sacrificing control over their data.