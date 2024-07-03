Property developing duo disrupt UK real estate space

XP Property is a Business Reporter client.

Ben Richards and Jack Jiggens have built an eco-system of six to eight-figure businesses that have thrived through adversity over the last few years

XP Property, led by founders Ben Richards and Jack Jiggens, has not only made its mark in the UK property market with high-yield, award-winning development projects. It also boasts an expansive portfolio of related business ventures in the real estate sector.

Between 2018 and 2024, XP Property has been involved in over £80 million worth of real estate transactions across London and the home counties, raising £14 million in equity and over £40 million in debt funding to date. XP has big aspirations to continue growing this into a property development pipeline of £50 million in delivery at any time – which means a great opportunity for investors to get involved!

Unlike some property investors and educators who offer joint venture partnerships, Ben and Jack come from a professional property background, so have the experience, knowledge and expertise to deliver. Ben graduated with a Masters in Architectural Engineering before working as a technical manager for the Berkeley Group, while Jack is a third-generation property developer with on-the-tools and project management experience working on large office fit-outs in the City, following spells in recruitment after his Business and Marketing degree.

Winners of Property Deal of the Year at the 2022 Property Investor Awards and other accolades, this dynamic duo are going from strength to strength working with time - and experience -poor, cash-rich investment partners on a joint-venture basis. Their previous investment partners have been banking/finance specialists, business owners, entrepreneurs, family offices and fund managers who have invested with XP on both equity and debt-based deals.

Both still in their thirties, Ben and Jack are looking to work with ambitious investment partners who can grow with them over the coming decades. Could this be you?

It’s not just XP Property, either. Ben and Jack also manage a range of complementary enterprises with vertical integration at the heart of their ecosystem:

A £20 million-plus social housing portfolio that demonstrates a commitment to community welfare and sustainable housing solutions. This portfolio gains its stable income from the Universal Credit system with long commercial leases to registered social landlords who operate the portfolio.

This multi-award-winning design company of more than 15 talented architects and designers based in Clapham, London, specialises in high-end architecture and interior design, enhancing both the aesthetics and functionality of homes.

Provides precise property and land measurements to streamline development processes and inform investment decisions. With a unique algorithm-based quoting tool, XPS is disrupting an otherwise antiquated industry with the systems and processes it’s building.

This forward-thinking co-living business focuses on property management and portfolio building for luxury house shares in Oxfordshire. With this in-house team of property managers, all assets delivered and retained by XP Property are in safe hands.

This rapid growth across multiple businesses would not have been possible for Ben and Jack without their formidable team of more than 30 employees, and the counsel of experienced non-executive directors and board advisors.

A notable example of XP Property’s investment acumen is the development of a block of 14 flats in Abingdon.

Originally purchased for £1.5 million, the property underwent renovations totalling £450,000. These strategic improvements boosted its value significantly, enabling a refinancing and an end-valuation of £3.45 million. This savvy investment yielded a return of over 200 per cent on the original equity in less than three years.

“The Abingdon project highlights our expertise in maximising property value and investor returns through strategic development and management,” says Richards. “It’s a blueprint of how we approach each venture, applying a blend of innovation, optimisation and design excellence.”

As XP Property and its associated companies continue to grow, Ben and Jack remain leaders of property expertise focused on exponential growth, proven expertise and expansion of their portfolio across both residential and commercial sectors.

“Our integrated business model, combining property development with our other ventures, not only strengthens our market position, speed and quality control but also provides our investors with diversified and robust investment opportunities,” Jiggens explains.

Investors looking for a dynamic and reliable platform in the UK property market will find XP Property and its sister companies an attractive choice. The synergy among these businesses enhances profitability and ensures a comprehensive approach to each project.

If you’d like to discuss any of XP’s previous or current projects, get in touch, or join the investor waiting list at www.XPProperty.co.uk/investwithus to be the first to hear about some of their exciting pipeline projects.

To follow Ben and Jack’s journey across the highs and lows of property development and entrepreneurship, tune in to The Property XPerts show on YouTube, live every Friday at 5pm, and on audio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.