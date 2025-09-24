Revolutionising retail: how AI-powered insights drive smarter decisions

Axis Communications is a Business Reporter client

Why AI and computer vision are transforming retail with data-driven insights

In a fast-changing retail environment, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision are transforming how physical stores operate. No longer limited to traditional security applications, AI-driven visual data from cameras is emerging as a strategic asset – delivering real-time insights that help retailers optimise operations, enhance customer experiences and unlock valuable business intelligence.

Retailers are increasingly transforming their existing video networks into powerful data analytics platforms by combining high-quality cameras with advanced software applications. Using open, compatible technologies allows these systems to work easily with existing infrastructure – avoiding reliance on a single vendor and fostering greater innovation and flexibility. This shift leverages computer vision to analyse customer behaviour and evaluate campaign performance – capabilities once limited to e-commerce.

From security to smart insights and strategic decisions

AI-driven camera insights now go far beyond theft prevention. By analysing video footage in real time, smart systems can identify patterns in customer movement, dwell time and product engagement. This shift enables retailers to make informed, data-driven decisions – from adjusting store layouts to refining merchandising strategies.

Heatmaps can visualise where customers spend the most time in-store, highlighting high-traffic zones, bottlenecks and areas of customer hesitation. Combined with AI-powered analytics, retailers can assess how specific product placements, promotional displays or window arrangements influence footfall and shopper engagement. This informs layout adjustments to streamline navigation, reduce congestion and increase exposure to key products.

Streamlining operations and supporting staff

With the right technology, advanced AI tools can help retailers streamline operations and boost productivity. Real-time optimisation of staffing levels is possible, allowing for more effective allocation of resources based on foot traffic patterns and other key metrics. Additionally, AI-driven adjustments to staffing levels can ensure that resources are deployed exactly where they’re needed. Furthermore, queue management systems can detect bottlenecks and trigger swift responses, reducing wait times and improving overall service flow.

Automation also eases the burden of routine tasks. Smart cameras can monitor shelf inventory and trigger alerts when stock runs low – helping prevent lost sales due to out-of-stock items.

Some solutions even integrate with building systems to optimise lighting, refrigeration or HVAC use, cutting energy costs without compromising customer comfort.

Crucially, these technologies support – not replace – employees. By removing manual workloads and providing real-time insights, AI allows retail staff to focus on higher-value, customer-facing tasks.

Data-driven marketing in-store

Visual sensor data from cameras offers a powerful new way to measure in-store campaign performance. When combined with other data sources, this information can help retailers better understand the impact of their campaigns and optimise their strategies accordingly.

This is especially useful for new product launches or promotional zones. If a display garners interest without translating to sales, those insights can guide more effective merchandising. Such real-time feedback would be difficult to capture through traditional methods such as surveys or manual observation.

Enhancing customer experience through smart technology

The customer experience is also elevated through AI-powered solutions. By detecting congested areas and proactively managing checkout lines, retailers can ensure a seamless shopping journey. Technology plays a key role in optimising this process, guiding customers to open checkout lanes – including self-service options – and alerting staff to open additional tills when needed, minimising wait times and enhancing overall satisfaction.

Visual data analysis can also help retailers identify areas where accessibility improvements are needed, such as installing ramps or widening aisles. This creates a more inclusive shopping environment for all customers.

Beyond measuring performance, in-store advertising is becoming more dynamic, too. By analysing movement patterns and interactions with products, stores can trigger relevant promotions and tailor messaging to specific audiences as they shop. Digital signage and audio solutions can be programmed to adapt based on real-time data.

Balancing innovation with responsibility

With growing reliance on AI, the importance of ethical implementation is clear. Responsible and transparent AI practices are crucial to maintaining trust with customers and stakeholders. Clear explanations of data collection and usage, combined with robust data governance and cyber-security protocols, are essential to protecting sensitive information and ensuring regulatory compliance. By prioritising ethics, retailers can mitigate risks, maintain confidence and foster long-term loyalty.

Experts stress that AI should enhance, not replace, human oversight. In scenarios requiring emotional nuance or contextual understanding – such as responding to customer concerns or managing incidents – human judgment remains essential.

The future of retail intelligence

The fusion of sensor technology, video analytics, AI, and cloud computing is transforming the landscape of retail intelligence. Use cases are evolving rapidly – ranging from space optimisation and asset tracking to predictive maintenance and campaign performance analysis.

By integrating AI with multiple sensor types – a process called sensor fusion, such as merging audio and video data – retailers are entering a new era of insight. By layering different streams of data, retailers gain richer, more detailed insights into customer behaviour and store operations. This change allows smarter, real-time decision-making and marks a big shift in how physical retail spaces are understood, managed and improved.

Computer vision and visual data are redefining what’s possible in retail – a game-changer that goes far beyond traditional security. By transforming visual inputs into actionable business intelligence, retailers can unlock new efficiencies, gain deeper customer insights and enhance the in-store experience.

For retailers ready to innovate, AI-powered network video delivers the innovation, agility and trust needed to stay ahead in an ever-changing competitive market.