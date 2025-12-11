Beyond the high street, the retail boom is happening at sea

Harding+ is a Business Reporter client

Most retailers would give anything for a three-to-seven-day window in which 92 per cent of their customers plan to shop, average dwell time runs into hours and conversion rates outstrip the high street.

Yet this is everyday reality aboard the world’s cruise ships – a market forecast to serve 42 million guests a year by 2028.

Cruise retail is sometimes dismissed as niche but it’s a data-driven, experience-led powerhouse. And no company has done more to redefine it than Harding+, the only 100 per cent global cruise retail specialist. It’s a business that operates 300 shops across 82 ships for 12 major cruise lines and with more than 650 brand partners.

The numbers are telling at every level. Harding+ achieved £305 million in revenue last year – up 3.1 per cent, against a 1.4 per cent rise for UK retail overall – delivering 6 million on board transactions.

But the real story lies in how it grows. The company’s mission, “making the complex simple,” delivers through precision data, smart technology and emotional connections.

“What makes cruise retail especially relevant is its reflection of a wider truth: consumers don’t just want products, they want to feel something when they buy,” explains Harding+ COO Mark Birnie. “That is what our obsession with live and well-researched guest data tells us. As land-based retail battles shrinking footfall, loyalty and rising costs, our sector offers lessons in intimacy, agility and storytelling. And all from a guest-first perspective, with valuable lessons from an 18-month customer transformation programme.”

Every voyage is tailored to its guests, with campaigns designed to reflect each ship’s unique mix of travellers and destinations. The rise in family travel, for instance, inspired the “Palm Pals” initiative – a playful, story-led store that doubled anticipated ROI and embedded itself in onboard culture. Whilst a product range tailored to specifically match the themes of an Alaska focused itinerary delivered a 59 per cent sales growth year on year

Behind the scenes, smart investment in AI-powered supply chain and forecasting systems has transformed operations – cutting out-of-stocks by 60 per cent, boosting on-shelf availability to more than 90 per cent and driving a major reduction in carbon emissions. It’s also streamlined admin tasks, giving on-board teams more time to focus on what matters most: the guests.

Retail theatre and a focus on guest experience completes the equation. Harding+ now devotes 25 per cent of store space to activations, from founder masterclasses to first-at-sea launches and immersive experiences – approaches that consistently drive 100 per cent sales uplifts. The approach has won Harding+ Cruise Retailer of the Year in three of the past four years, reflecting its continued innovation and leadership in on-board retail.

Harding+ sees a bright future ahead, growing in step with the continuing boom in cruise travel. That means investing in premium categories – from pre-loved luxury and destination-inspired designs to indulgent gifts for self or others – all underpinned by the same experience-led energy at the core.

This success story comes from listening closely, learning quickly and designing with emotion as much as efficiency. In a world where loyalty is fleeting and attention scarce, cruise retail might just offer the calmest water for sustainable growth.