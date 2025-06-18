Toshiba is a Business Reporter client

Modern loss prevention is key to operational excellence – driving store performance, associate engagement and shopper trust in retail.

Today’s retailers are navigating a complex environment where they must find a balance between agility, profitability and rising customer expectations. Key to this is balancing responsiveness with resilience – and at the centre of this balance is modern loss prevention (LP). LP is more vital than ever to support store performance, associate engagement and shopper trust.

According to the Incisiv 2025 State of the Industry: Store Innovation report, 50 per cent of retailers plan to explore AI-driven LP systems within the next year. 75 per cent expect a reduction in shrinkage, and 79 per cent anticipate better inventory accuracy. These numbers reflect a shift towards strategic, tech-powered solutions that secure stores while supporting growth.

How shrink control fuels innovation

Shrink remains one of retail’s most stubborn and costly challenges. Whether from theft, human error or operational inefficiencies, shrink directly eats into profits and limits a retailer’s ability to invest in the future. But with effective LP, shrink transforms from a problem to manage to a gateway to progress.

When LP systems reduce shrink, the financial benefits go straight to the bottom line. This improved profitability opens doors to reinvest in the business to enhance store operations, upgrade technology and elevate customer and associate experiences.

Accurate inventory data powered by modern LP solutions enables better merchandising decisions, reduces waste and improves order fulfilment. Ultimately, protecting profits goes beyond minimising loss to driving what comes next.

A new approach to loss prevention

Loss prevention is evolving into a proactive, customer-first strategy that enhances the retail experience. Traditional methods to stop cases of shrink such as surveillance and security tags are giving way to intelligent systems that guide checkout behaviours, support associates and strengthen trust.

A key focus area for loss prevention is the checkout area. Customers expect speed and ease, while retailers need assurance that transactions are accurate. LP tools must work quietly in the background to ensure both outcomes without disrupting the shopping experience.

Loss prevention today is about maximising value and delivering trust, speed and an exceptional shopping journey. When done right, it strengthens everything, from associate and customer satisfaction to store operations and inventory accuracy.

Supporting associates, improving outcomes

In today’s retail environment, frontline associates serve as brand ambassadors, problem solvers and the first line of defence in delivering a safe and smooth customer experience. But when store associates are saddled with outdated or intrusive loss prevention systems, this can create unnecessary stress, burnout and high turnover.

Innovative AI and computer vision improve security and shopper satisfaction by streamlining the checkout experience. Through intelligent prompts, shoppers have the opportunity to resolve flagged checkout instances on their own without the system pausing and waiting for an associate to intervene and continue. Instead of adding pressure to be on call for every individual checkout flag, associates are supported with intelligent prompts and real-time insights. With the right tools, staff become confident, informed partners who help enhance the customer journey while protecting the business. With an empowered workforce, retailers reduce recruitment and training costs while building a more resilient workforce.

These loss prevention systems are designed to work with people, not around them, strengthening the connection between technology and the human touch. Retailers can create a culture of trust, and trust drives performance. The whole store operates better when associates are supported with the right technology.

Checkout experience as a key outcome

The checkout experience is often a defining moment in the shopping journey for customers. Long lines, unexpected system errors or an awkward security intervention can turn into frustration. Fast, intuitive and secure, checkouts with innovative LP solutions can build shopper trust and confidence to keep them coming back.

Toshiba’s ELERA® Security Suite makes a powerful difference by combining computer vision and AI to deliver real-time intelligence that enhances speed and accuracy without disrupting the flow of the checkout experience. Produce recognition solutions increase item accuracy, and smart LP alerts address potential fraud scenarios, such as failure to scan an item before bagging, all while maintaining a seamless experience for the customer.

With ELERA Security Suite, loss prevention and customer satisfaction work in harmony. Through advanced AI and computer vision, we’re building smarter stores where shoppers feel confident and retailers feel in control.

Smarter tools for a smarter future

Loss prevention must evolve with the customer. Retailers that embrace pairing intelligent tools with empowered store teams are redefining what is possible by building more agile, profitable, and customer-focused operations for the future of retail. It’s about predicting, preventing, and executing without sacrificing experience.

ELERA Security Suite redefines LP by shifting the focus from reactive enforcement to a proactive, streamlined experience for shoppers while reinforcing operational control and security for staff. By blending automation with human insight, ELERA positions LP as a driver of trust, efficiency and growth in the modern retail landscape.

Powered by AI and computer vision, ELERA goes beyond just detecting issues to helping prevent them in real time. This evolution promotes accuracy, supports associates and improves the shopping experience. Advanced recognition capabilities ensure accurate scans, reduce fraud and keep lines moving. Additionally, ELERA’s flexible designs can adapt seamlessly across several retail segments, including grocery or speciality stores.

The future of loss prevention is predictive, personalised and seamless. LP has evolved into an integrated force driving operational resilience and customer trust. Powered by AI and computer vision, today’s LP solutions prevent issues before they happen and adapt in real time while keeping the customer experience smooth and intuitive.