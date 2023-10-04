Stunning bespoke rocking horses, handmade in Yorkshire

Fangfoss is a Business Reporter client.

From the biggest to the smallest, The Rocking Horse Shop has been a longstanding expert in the field of designing, making and restoring rocking horses for nearly 50 years!

The Rocking Horse Shop is based in the small village of Fangfoss, just 10 miles outside York. All our products are made on-site by a dedicated team of 10 craftspeople, and any interaction you have with the company will be filled with enthusiasm for what we do.

Creating your dream rocking horse may sound daunting, but with the helpful guidance of the Rocking Horse Shop team, it has never been easier. With horses crafted to fit perfectly into your home, whether as decoration or as a family toy to be enjoyed and remembered by all, The Rocking Horse Shop is the place to go.

Each horse is made from scratch to have its own unique character: you really do have free rein when designing the horse of your dreams. Our team work tirelessly to ensure your involvement in the design and construction of your horse from the off, sharing manufacturing photographs and emails at every stage of development.

And in these tricky financial times, The Rocking Horse Shop has worked to ensure every budget is catered for, with horses from the chair horse (suitable for children under 12 months) right up to the exclusive Equestrian and Black Beauty horses, which are big enough for adults to have a go.

Case study This recently completed horse was made from a fallen cherry tree, which once stood proudly in the customer’s garden before it was blown over in a storm. The timber was lovingly dried and carved into this stunning horse, a replica of the customer’s own real-life horse. It was finished with The Rocking Horse Shop’s English Riding Saddle, cast aluminium shoes, highest quality hair and leatherwork and bespoke personalisation.

The personal touch: this horse brought in elements of the client’s own life (Fangfoss)

Upon completion, your horse will be delivered direct to your home by a member of our highly experienced team, but not before the famous Rocking Horse Shop plaque is fitted to the front of its stand. Your horse will be accompanied by a USB memory stick showing the manufacturing process, the workshops in which your horse was carved, and finally the stages of completion – details to last a lifetime.

As well as creating bespoke features for any budget, team RHS also lovingly and sympathetically restore old horses, resetting the clock for many more generations to come. It is our team’s belief that rocking horses can always be repaired, no matter how battered or broken they are! Our professional restorers will repair, strip and paint your horse to the highest standard, before finishing your horse – and you’ll be consulted with every step of the way. Complete restoration services include woodwork repairs to broken ears, legs, rockers and other components, gessoing, “antique” paintwork and dappling in a variety of styles, and fitting new saddlery, manes and tails using traditional techniques that have been tried and tested for many years.

Before (Fangfoss)

After (Fangfoss)

The Rocking Horse Shop is proud to keep this traditional craft alive and encourage people to make their own rocking horses in the form of offering carving courses and make-your-own kits. In Fangfoss, carving courses are offered, which run monthly, as well as plans and accessories for everything from weekend projects to full-size rocking horses.

Earlier this year, the shop reached the impressive milestone of more than 50,000 rocking horses made using plans from The Rocking Horse Shop across the globe. That’s a big herd of rocking horses – and a wonderful band of happy riders!

Riding the wave: Earlier this year, the shop reached the impressive milestone of more than 50,000 rocking horses made (Fangfoss)

Whether you are looking to create your own bespoke rocking horse, a restoration of your own horse or guidance in making a rocking horse, The Rocking Horse Shop is the place to go. Remembering our motto: ‘if it is to do with Rocking Horses, we do it’ and you will be guaranteed the highest standard of craftsmanship and customer service we can offer.