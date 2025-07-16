Skin cancer peaks in summer – so why is early detection still an afterthought?

Summer is the season of sun-drenched beaches, long outdoor afternoons and much-needed holidays. But it’s also melanoma season, a time when skin cancer risk quietly surges while most people let their guard down.

As UV exposure intensifies, so does the risk of developing malignant skin lesions. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is directly linked to sunburns and overexposure to UV radiation. According to data from SkinVision, skin cancer cases, including melanoma are most commonly checked and detected during the summer months. One reason is that we’re simply seeing more of our skin.

Short sleeves, swimsuits and sunbathing make skin more visible, both to ourselves and to others, making it a time when early signs are more likely to be noticed. And yet many people let that moment slip by without taking action.

We pack sunscreen. We stay in the shade. We wear hats. But we rarely check our skin, and that may be one of the most significant missed opportunities in cancer prevention.

Seeing it doesn’t always mean acting on it

Melanoma rates have risen by more than 30 per cent in the past decade in the UK , with forecasts predicting further increases by 2040. And while skin cancer is often associated with older adults, cases in young people, particularly women under 40, are climbing fast, largely driven by tanning culture, sporadic sunburns and limited awareness.

Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers – and one of the most detectable. The warning signs of melanoma are often visible: a mole that changes in shape, colour or size, or a new spot that doesn’t look quite right.

When caught early, melanoma has a five-year survival rate of around 99 per cent. But that figure drops sharply – to around 75 per cent or lower – once the cancer has spread. Early diagnosis is not just beneficial, it’s life-saving.

Yet too many people ignore skin changes until they become impossible to dismiss. And during summer, when changes may be easier to notice, distractions, travel and a sense of holiday relaxation mean that many warning signs go uninvestigated.

People delay appointments until they return from holiday. Or they tell themselves they’ll deal with it in autumn. But that delay can be critical.

Summer’s paradox: high risk, low action

There’s an irony to how we treat summer. Our skin is exposed more than at any other time of year, but our healthcare routines are often paused.

Sunburn risk increases. UV radiation peaks . In some countries, people accumulate more sun exposure during two weeks abroad than in the rest of the year combined. And yet we often deprioritise health checks in favour of holiday plans.

What’s more, UV damage is cumulative. Even if melanoma doesn’t “start” in summer, years of exposure build risk. A mole that’s changed this summer may be a sign of damage done long ago, but it’s still a signal that needs to be checked.

Why early detection still gets left behind

Part of the problem is logistical. Seeing a dermatologist during the summer is often harder than usual. Clinics are understaffed. Appointments are delayed. Many people are abroad or traveling. And without a pressing reason, it’s easy to put off a check-up until autumn, or later.

But it’s also cultural. We’re conditioned to treat skin changes as cosmetic, not clinical. A new freckle? Probably harmless. A mole that looks different? Maybe it’s always been that way.

Unlike breast or prostate cancer, there’s no widespread cultural routine for skin checks. No regular screening reminders. No strong public narrative around vigilance.

This mindset delays care. And while many people are vigilant with sunblock, they forget to follow up on what’s already there: a mark, a mole, a spot that’s changed.

Technology can close the gap

This is where digital tools such as SkinVision come in.

Rather than waiting weeks for an appointment, users can analyse a suspicious mole or spot on their skin and receive feedback immediately. The app uses clinically validated AI to assess whether the mark is low risk or may require follow-up. Behind the algorithm, a team of dermatologists provides oversight where needed.

This doesn’t replace doctors, but it does provide a valuable first step. Especially during summer, when travel, limited clinic access and wait times can all discourage action.

Importantly, most assessments result in reassurance, helping users avoid unnecessary worry or appointments. But in the small percentage of high-risk cases, that quick feedback leads to timely medical care.

Expanding the summer health conversation

We already talk about protecting skin in summer. But protection is just one half of the story. Detection completes the loop.

It’s not about replacing advice, it’s about enhancing it:

Keep wearing sunscreen

Keep staying in the shade

But also check your skin

And if something seems off, don’t wait.

Making skin checks part of the summer health checklist, just like hydration or UV alerts, can shift behaviour in small but powerful ways.

A moment we can’t keep missing

Skin cancer doesn’t develop overnight. It grows silently. But the signs are often right in front of us, and summer may be the only time we’re looking.

Instead of missing that window, we should be seizing it.

Let this be the year that summer season becomes a moment for action, not just risk. A moment to combine sun protection with proactive skin checks. A moment to notice a mark, take a closer look and follow up, even while on holiday.

Because when it comes to skin cancer, early detection isn’t just better. It’s life-saving.