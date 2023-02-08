Composability is the key to smart building adoption

Spaceworx is a Business Reporter client

Spaceworx has been delivering smart workplace, building, and city management solutions for over 20 years throughout the world. By making technology more accessible, we aim to remove all the barriers that stand in the way of a truly sustainable world.

The Spaceworx marketplace is built to deliver our customers three value propositions: speed, interoperability and usability. When these deliverables are combined the true objective of smart buildings can be reached: to empower organisations and people to find their ideal structure to live, work and play within.

Speed

In a world where technology, information and change happen at a frantic pace, the infrastructures of cities, buildings and organisations must keep up to stay relevant. The genesis of Spaceworx stems from this need to provide owners, operators, consultants, tenants and all those in between with a platform that could plug-in and plug-out any solution to suit their needs at any given time without requiring profound and costly changes of their existing systems.

Interoperability

This is central to the delivery of speed. Spaceworx comes with its own free integration and visualisation platform, Lucy. As a no-code platform, it enables everyone, from integrators to end-users, to seamlessly connect all the systems within their work environment. Users can create dashboards, widgets and workflows to visualise the information that matters to them: their office’s air quality, home-to-office traffic, meeting-room bookings, CRM data or even EV charging.

Composability and interoperability are vital for the future of workplaces, as everyone can see and control what is important to them.

Usability

Whenever technology is involved, the key to success is adoption. Over more than 20 years of experience in creating smart workplace and building solutions, we have seen incredible products being underused, and as a result categorised as ineffective.

Spaceworx has taken a different approach, establishing an extensive network of partners that work together to create what we call bundles. These bundles are outcome-focused and bring together hardware, software, integration and services in a single offering from already market-proven solutions. This approach is profoundly open and offers our customers a powerful tool: the choice to choose solutions based on outcome rather than technology.

Spaceworx makes the life of owners, operators, consultants and tenants easier by giving them the ability to easily compose sustainable and flexible workspaces. Having a clear view of what is available empowers everyone to make better decisions and cost-effectively embark on the journey to smarter buildings and workplaces.

