Savour the flavours of high-quality software

Are you starving for good software quality? In today’s digital age, software plays a vital role in the success of any organisation. A single bug or issue can significantly impact the revenue, customer satisfaction levels, and reputation of a business/brand. An exhaustive AI-assisted software testing menu is imperative to ensure you have everything you need to satiate that hunger for high-quality software.

Let’s take a look at a unique and delicious seven-course meal plan, with each course comprising an effective preparation guaranteed to improve efficiency and effectiveness in any organisation, thus delivering software that hits the spot for your users and stands the test of time. From Test Result Visualization to Automatic Test Case Creation, here is a curated sequence of dishes that promises something delicious for everyone, as it has the right mix of ingredients to deliver that perfect software-testing dinner.

Hors d’oeuvres: Dashboard Delight

A dish made by collecting all the finest test results and artifacts produced by your teams and then appealingly presenting them in a way that makes it easy and efficient to analyse and interpret. Aggregated views allow test managers to clearly understand the testing progress and quality, identify areas that need improvement, make it easier to make informed decisions, and add salt to taste. With Test Result Visualization, you’ll be able to quickly identify issues, prioritise your efforts and improve software quality more efficiently.

Amuse bouche: A Pseudo Production Platter

This dish uses machine learning to analyse production data and create synthetic data with the same patterns while maintaining privacy. It is made by mincing production data with an AI algorithm that can extract the structures and characteristics of that data, then using that knowledge to create a delicious paté of synthetic data representative of the production data but without sensitive or private information. With Test Data Generation, assist your testing teams in creating more realistic testing scenarios while saving time and effort by not manually creating test data.

Soup: Selection Soup

Doing away with laboriously manual and statical curated test suites, this is a hearty dish created by selecting the most important test cases. This is made with AI algorithms that extract the very essence of historical test runs, requirements and code changes to identify the test cases that are most likely to find defects. This means developers receive faster feedback, allowing them to make the necessary corrections and improvements in a timely manner. The dish is served up with a side of Smart Test Case Selection, providing a balanced and efficient approach to software testing. Enjoy a delicious serving of prioritised testing that ensures the quality of your code.

Appetiser: The Adaptive Appetiser

The self-healing Test Automation brings a flavourful combination of the power of AI algorithms with the rich taste of automated test cases. Our appetiser can automatically adapt to UI changes during runtime. If a test case fails, it is detected immediately, and the AI algorithms analyse the cause of the error. It then fixes the test scripts automatically, and the tester is informed of that change and can audit it or reject it. This light course prevents you from overeating on maintenance and false positive test results, leaving you room for more test automation.

Salad: Risk Rating Radicchio

This dish is made up of carefully selected code chunks, analysed, and scored by our Code Risk Indicator IDE plugin. The plugin considers various factors such as code complexity, ticket history, code change frequency and business criticality to provide a risk score for each piece of code. This allows your developers to know when they touch error-prone code that minimises the likelihood of introducing bugs or disrupting critical functionality. With Risk Rating, you can have more confidence in your code changes and ensure a more efficient, less error-prone and business-safe development process.

Main Course: Root Cause Risotto

This course helps you to identify why test runs are failing quickly. It is made by using AI algorithms to boil down test results and log files and screenshots to their root causes. This dish is perfect for automating the root cause analysis processes, helping your team to focus on the real issues. By classifying failed test cases, this risotto allows serving tickets to the right table, resulting in faster and more efficient bug fixing.

Dessert: Swarm Testing Soufflé

A delicious dessert crafted with care using only the finest ingredients. The base of the soufflé is made up of keyword-based test automation, extended with context, which allows for the automatic arrangement of keywords in any order, resulting in a model of possible states and transitions without additional effort. This unique blend allows for a comprehensive and efficient testing experience, covering all possible paths through the application and discovering any failures that would not be caught otherwise. The soufflé is served with a side of replayable test cases, making it easy for developers to reproduce and fix bugs, speeding up the development process. Enjoy a taste of the future of testing with every bite of this “Swarm Testing Soufflé”.

If you’re ready to take your software testing to the next level and see the benefits AI can bring, then this AI-Assisted Software Testing menu is for you! With seven delicious dishes designed to help you improve your efficiency and effectiveness, you’re sure to find something that fits your needs. Bon appétit!

Our team of experts at Nagarro have been whipping up delicious meals at the forefront of AI-assisted software testing, helping organisations of all sizes to improve their testing process and serve up high-quality software.

