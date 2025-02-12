How Indeed Flex is transforming temporary staffing through technology

Indeed Flex is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Indeed Flex

In today’s fast-paced business environment, the temporary staffing industry is undergoing significant change, and Indeed Flex , a product of Indeed , is at the forefront of this transformation. The platform was designed to address key challenges faced by both job seekers and employers, bringing much-needed innovation and efficiency to the staffing world.

Addressing market gaps

Indeed Flex was born from the need to simplify and expedite the hiring process for both job seekers and businesses. Workers were increasingly seeking flexible jobs that fit their schedules, while many businesses were still bogged down by slow, manual staffing processes. Indeed Flex aimed to bridge this gap with a platform that connects employers and workers in a faster, more transparent way. By offering flexibility to workers and immediate access to quality talent for employers, Indeed Flex has revolutionised temporary staffing.

Twin solutions: Marketplace and Flex Plus

Indeed Flex offers two main products: Marketplace and Flex Plus.

Marketplace provides companies with instant access to a pool of high-quality, pre-vetted workers, making it ideal for businesses needing to fill shifts on short notice. This solution emphasises speed, flexibility and ease of use for businesses that face fluctuating demand.

Flex Plus takes workforce management a step further, designed for companies managing large, multi-site operations. It provides complete visibility into staffing performance, cost control and compliance, enabling businesses to streamline their workforce strategy across permanent and temporary staff. This solution empowers HR leaders to centralise staffing operations, reduce inefficiencies and improve overall workforce performance.

Leveraging technology and AI for efficiency

Indeed Flex’s innovative use of technology is key to its success. Smart-matching technology connects businesses with the right workers for their needs, reducing time spent on recruitment. Additionally, real-time data allows businesses to track worker performance, control staffing costs and ensure compliance, all from a single platform.

As part of Indeed’s broader commitment to innovation, Indeed Flex is also investing in AI technology to further enhance the platform for both job seekers and employers. These advancements are aimed at refining matching algorithms, improving user experiences and delivering even greater efficiency in staffing operations.

Shaping the future of work

As the workforce continues to shift towards greater flexibility, Indeed Flex is poised to continue leading the way by offering technology-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and workers. By combining the strength of Indeed’s trusted brand with cutting-edge AI investments, Indeed Flex is setting a new standard in temporary staffing.