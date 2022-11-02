What the ’eck is going on in the steel market?

MEPS is a Business Reporter client

How a small company from Yorkshire keeps the largest businesses in the world coming back for more every year.

MEPS is known in the industry as a steel market analyst, but to companies that purchase steel, it is a solution provider. By supplying monthly prices based on deals that have been concluded, it offers some of the most trusted market intelligence available in the industry. If you know how much everyone else is paying for their steel, you will have a much stronger negotiating position when arranging your next shipment.

Acquiring and keeping some of the leading experts in the steel supply chain is at the heart of MEPS. It hires people from the industry who have experience working in the positions of its customers, ensuring it always keeps the customer at the heart of the decision-making process.

Hiring the best people in the industry also helps with the most important element for customers – the accuracy of data. Researching and collating thousands of data points from all over the world each month requires a lot of experience. Our offices are full of former steel industry professionals, buyers and sellers – people who understand what the market is like and how it behaves.

Each year, more and more of the world’s largest companies start using MEPS steel price data to help them with decision-making and strategic planning. For many years, MEPS has been a European benchmark for steel price data.

Its popular range of monthly steel reviews was launched in 1984. These independent and exclusive publications cover the global steel market, spanning 28 countries across five continents, and help companies to stay up to date with steel prices alongside market commentary written by steel industry experts.

MEPS provides its customers with independently researched carbon and stainless steel prices from across the globe, allowing customers to find out the latest steel prices and indices in all the main steel-consuming regions. Cost-effective 12-month steel price forecasts are also available for a multitude of finished steel products, so companies of all sizes and requirements can anticipate and understand how specific steel product prices may change over the next year.

