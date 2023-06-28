Take a load off your mind with this one-stop logistics and supply chain solution

Worldwide Logistics Group is a Business Reporter client.

In today’s era of fiercely competitive e-commerce, it’s a huge challenge to launch or maintain a business in an environment of digital behemoths, big retailers and a stuttering economy.

And while many e-commerce companies have a great product, they don’t have the correct route to market. Either they are trying to package and dispatch all their products themselves, which isn’t time efficient and slows down the supply chain, or they use third-party logistics solutions that are inflexible or inadequate, and which don’t get products to customers in a timely manner.

When all the odds are stacked against you, you need a secret weapon.

A partnership with us here at Worldwide Logistics Group is your guarantee that you won’t have to worry about the details. Our experienced team can manage all these elements, from receiving orders to packing and dispatching, ensuring this is done in a timely manner – all while giving you the freedom to scale up or down as you choose.

Worldwide Logistics Group is a multinational freight forwarder committed to providing competitive and all-inclusive solutions, without sacrificing the personal touch. Experts in e-commerce solutions in the UK and worldwide, with teams operating in more than 60 nations, we are not only e-commerce specialists but also have extensive knowledge in all facets of the logistics sector.

Using us as your logistics partner means starting or moving a new business venture can be stress and hassle-free. A global end-to-end supply chain solution, we’re your one-stop shop for logistics and warehousing. And our worldwide chain of offices means we can cover all your requirements, from shipping containers to cross-border trade to managing all things e-commerce.

You can take advantage of all our services, or dip your toe in and just try one or two. With specialist teams covering key industries in the vertical markets and offering money-saving solutions, we know we can’t be beaten. We have a complete knowledge of specifications and procedures for all major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Wayfair, WooCommerce, Shopify and many others. From this single point of contact, we can leverage our intercompany network for smooth communication and seamless end-to-end delivery.

This allows you to focus on what matters – growth. With everything integrated, you can sit back and watch your business expand. We can look after your web shop, analyse your supply chain, and offer optimisation to save you money where possible. Whether you’re big or small, are just starting out or are a long-established player, we look at what’s important: the core values of the brand, its offering and its potential.

We have partnerships with businesses that were very much at the start of their retail journey when we met them, businesses that, from modest beginnings, have scaled significantly with our help. So why not get in touch today? With our solution-focused services on every platform, we know you won’t be disappointed.

About Glenn Hayes

Glenn Hayes is a logistics professional with a true passion for, and deep understanding of, the supply chain industry. With more than 15 years’ experience working in supply chain, he helps clients face today’s unique sectoral challenges with skill, tenacity, good humour and contagious enthusiasm.

A champion of innovation who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, Glenn is a true tech leader, pioneering the use of new software, hardware and AI to get the absolute best from the logistics process. He’s implemented AI systems that can predict demand, optimise routes and predict maintenance needs before they become an issue, making for safer, more efficient and more cost-effective operations.

Glenn is also passionate about creating genuinely diverse workplaces where everyone feels valued and respected, and helping the people around him – from younger talent looking for a break to seasoned colleagues – to reach their real potential.

Clients on Glenn Hayes:

“Glenn’s knowledge of international freight and logistics is exceptional. He is hardworking, dedicated and remains an essential part of our business.”

“Glenn is a great partner and always reachable whenever I need any assistance, and helped to find a solution for customer’s needs no matter how hard the task was.”

“He has knowledge and experience far beyond his years, but has the youthful enthusiasm that inspires us all to aim for more.”

“A wealth of knowledge and experience in the logistics industry.”