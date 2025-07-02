Smart tools to help you manage your supplier risk

Coface is a Business Reporter client

How you can reduce risk with real-time insights and predictive analytics.

In today’s interconnected world, supply chains are more complex and more vulnerable than ever. A single weak link can disrupt operations, damage reputations and impact profitability. That’s why forward-thinking businesses are prioritising supplier risk management as a strategic imperative.

From financial instability to geopolitical upheaval and operational inefficiencies, supplier-related risks are diverse and often unpredictable. A supplier’s financial troubles can lead to delays or quality issues. Political unrest or natural disasters can halt production. Even a well-funded supplier may struggle with outdated systems or labour shortages.

To navigate these challenges, businesses need more than just data – they need actionable insights. That’s where Urba360 from Coface comes in.

Urba360 is a powerful platform designed to help businesses assess, monitor and mitigate supplier risk. It provides real-time visibility into supplier performance, enabling companies to make faster, more informed decisions.

Why supplier risk management matters

Modern supply chains span multiple regions and industries. Managing risk isn’t just about ensuring timely deliveries. It’s about building resilience across every tier of the supply network. A robust risk strategy considers financial health, operational capability and external threats.

Urba360 supports this by offering a comprehensive view of supplier risk. It evaluates financial stability, tracks performance trends and alerts users to potential issues before they escalate. This allows businesses to act early – whether that means supporting a struggling supplier or finding alternatives.

The Coface advantage

Coface brings over 75 years of trade credit expertise to the table. Its risk assessments are powered by a unique blend of proprietary insurance data, public records and alternative data sources. With over 600 risk experts in 53 global centres, Coface delivers insights on 200 markets worldwide.

Through Urba360, users gain access to this intelligence via a single platform. The system continuously monitors supplier performance and flags early signs of trouble. It also provides sector-specific and country-specific insights, helping global businesses tailor their strategies to local conditions. But what truly sets Coface apart is its knowledge and understanding of upstream suppliers.

A smarter way to manage risk

Urba360 doesn’t just present data: it interprets it. The platform transforms raw information into strategic insights, helping businesses strengthen their supply chains and reduce exposure to risk.

Whether you’re managing a handful of suppliers or a global network, Urba360 equips you with the tools to stay ahead of disruptions and build long-term resilience.