The most innovative sustainable packaging is here

SmartSolve is transforming the packaging industry with dissolvable, compostable and recyclable materials designed for sustainability without compromise.

A recent study by ERM Shelton Group found that biodegradability is the number one action consumers believe companies should take to improve packaging responsibility. Yet despite its power to influence consumer perception, biodegradability often takes a back seat to recyclability in brand communications. This disconnect reveals a powerful opportunity for innovation – especially as packaging is now firmly in the spotlight of environmental and public health discussions.

Sustainable packaging is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s an industry imperative. With regulatory efforts such as the MAHA campaign (Make America Healthy Again) in the US bringing attention to microplastics and synthetic materials such as PVOH, consumers and policymakers alike are demanding safer, smarter packaging solutions.

Whether you are just dipping your toe in the water of sustainable packaging, or you are a seasoned professional looking for innovative new options, SmartSolve is your partner in eco-friendly packaging solutions poised to change the industry for the better.

The growing need for sustainable packaging in the CPG industry

Sustainability is now at the forefront of the modern packaging landscape. According to a NielsenIQ study, 78 per cent of US consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them. Similarly, 60 per cent of respondents in a McKinsey survey said they’d pay more for products with sustainable packaging – highlighting how deeply these values influence purchasing behaviour.

Key leaders in the CPG space are at the forefront of this shift, facing mounting pressures to align packaging strategies with increased consumer expectations, regulatory mandates and corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.

But with the evolution of sustainability as a key focus in packaging, CPG leaders are still tasked with ensuring the functionality, cost-effectiveness and supply chain efficiency of packaged goods. Balancing these two responsibilities is essential to scaling sustainable packaging.

How SmartSolve commits to innovation and sustainability in packaging

At SmartSolve, sustainability is more than a trend. It’s a core principle that drives innovation and empowers brands to make meaningful environmental progress. By combining cutting-edge material science with a commitment to eco-friendly practices, SmartSolve offers unique packaging solutions that address the growing demand for sustainable alternatives without compromising quality or performance.

Bio-based materials

SmartSolve’s products – face stock, label stock and pouch stock – are crafted using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified wood pulp fibres and natural cellulose. This ensures every solution is derived from responsibly sourced, renewable resources. With our products made from bio-based ingredients, SmartSolve provides an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petroleum-based materials, helping brands reduce their reliance on non-renewable resources and ultimately helping to curb the amount of plastic waste in landfills.

Water solubility: redefining waste reduction

SmartSolve’s innovative water-soluble materials disperse in water, meaning they are safe to flush and rinse down in the drain without accumulating in landfills or waterways. This feature is particularly beneficial for single-use applications, as it eliminates the long-term presence of packaging waste. From dissolvable labels to flushable pouch stock, these materials provide an eco-friendly disposal option that brands and consumers alike can feel good about.

Real-world applications: where and how to use SmartSolve sustainable packaging

From tampons to laundry detergent pouches, SmartSolve packaging can be found on products spanning beauty, personal care, food, supplement and beverage industries and beyond. Our bio-based, sustainable packaging materials help packaged goods teams with the solutions they need to meet stringent compliance standards, sustainability regulations and consumer expectations – all while delivering exceptional packaging solutions with no compromise on quality.

SmartSolve’s innovative packaging portfolio includes:

Face stock: high-quality bio-based dissolving paper

SmartSolve’s water-soluble face stock offers both durability during product use and complete solubility upon disposal. Available in a variety of paper thicknesses, SmartSolve dissolvable paper face stock is the thinnest and fastest dispersing material in our product line. Readily biodegradable, this dissolving paper provides a zero-waste alternative to traditional paper. It has endless market applications, from sanitary paper wrap to pressure-sensitive labels.

Label stock: recyclable and dissolvable labels

SmartSolve pressure-sensitive label stock is designed to meet the growing demand for flushable and dissolvable label solutions. Whether for laboratory vials or dissolvable instructions on food packaging, these 3PT (thermal transfer capable) and 4PT (direct thermal) pressure-sensitive labels reduce waste while providing a seamless consumer experience.

SmartSolve is pleased to announce that it has been recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as the first paper-based, water-soluble label material to meet PET Critical Guidance. This innovation has earned APR Design® for Recyclability recognition, further validating our commitment to advancing sustainable packaging technologies.

Pouch stock: flexible, sustainable packaging for innovative brands

SmartSolve’s water-soluble and home-compostable pouch stock is a game-changer for flexible packaging needs. Perfect for single-serve food products, powdered drink mixes and personal care items, this dissolvable packaging material combines product protection with environmentally safe disposal options.

SmartSolve: your partner in innovative sustainable packaging solutions

The growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Packaging and brand leaders are adapting their strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations and governing standards, while ensuring cost-effectiveness and supply chain readiness remain consistent. We’re excited to roll out even more innovative packaging solutions in 2026 and beyond. Stay tuned!