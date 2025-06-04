The hidden cost of tech complexity – and what you can do about it

Freshworks is a Business Reporter client

Most tech solutions promise simplicity but deliver chaos, costing time, decisions and connection – it’s time for change.

As companies grow, they often move fast. New markets, new customers, new demands. But growth tends to bring a flood of quick tech purchases – each solving a specific problem, each adding another layer. Before long, the very tools meant to enable speed begin to slow everything down.

It’s a familiar trap: complexity creeps in quietly. A duplicate process here, a siloed system there, and suddenly teams are misaligned, data is fragmented and performance suffers.

Complexity is the enemy of scale

As a tech leader with experience across the sector, I’ve seen this pattern repeat across industries and continents. Businesses of all sizes end up fighting the same invisible force: fragmentation. Teams operate from conflicting versions of the truth. Manual handoffs and makeshift integrations clog up workflows. And tech investments stall before delivering value.

And it’s not just operational. Fragmented systems slow down operations and obscure visibility.

When your support desk, product analytics, customer database and financial systems can’t communicate effectively, you’re essentially making decisions without real insight.

Take customer retention. If your support platform can’t surface relevant in-app behaviour or billing anomalies, your team can’t intervene at critical moments. That’s not just a missed support ticket – it’s a lost customer. Worse, it may signal dozens more if warning signs aren’t shared across departments.

Good intentions, bad outcomes

Ironically, fragmentation often stems from good intentions. Departments adopt specialised tools to solve local challenges. But without a coherent architecture or integration strategy, organisations end up with tech stacks that resemble patchwork quilts and intelligent automation falls flat.

It’s what Stanford researchers Bob Sutton and Huggy Rao, authors of The Friction Project, call “addition bias” – the instinct to add features, tools or steps instead of removing them. In their study of global brands, this tendency increased friction and slowed performance. Simplifiers, they found, often faced resistance, while adders, those who added complexity, were rewarded – even when performance suffered.

Too often, organisations are sold bloated platforms packed with unused features, marketed as “added value” but delivering the opposite. Implementations drag on for months, results take years, and the very tools meant to empower teams end up complicating their work.

Meanwhile, the real cost is paid by employees, who now spend their time navigating systems rather than solving problems.

AI only works if it’s connected

Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to accelerate business. But that promise breaks down fast without integration. Disconnected systems can’t fuel automation and half-built workflows create more work – not less.

But when applied strategically, AI delivers real results. Finance teams can analyse costs and optimise spending in real time. Support teams can use AI-powered agents to handle routine support tasks. Engineering can automate troubleshooting. HR can screen candidates more efficiently.

And the payoff is clear: 98 per cent of employees are already getting time back in their workday thanks to AI – reinvesting it in higher-value efforts such as boosting productivity (71 per cent), coaching others (67 per cent) and tackling more creative or complex challenges (66 per cent).

When AI is properly integrated across functions, it doesn’t just streamline operations. It empowers people.

Escape the cycle: a strategic path to uncomplicating systems

The good news? It’s possible to break the cycle. Here’s how forward-thinking organisations are simplifying by design:

Inventory everything. Map every tool across departments. You can’t fix what you can’t see. Use workflow automation to identify data gaps, redundancies and ownership.

Map every tool across departments. You can’t fix what you can’t see. Use workflow automation to identify data gaps, redundancies and ownership. Prioritise integration. Evaluate platforms for open APIs and native integrations. Tools that don’t integrate easily should raise red flags.

Evaluate platforms for open APIs and native integrations. Tools that don’t integrate easily should raise red flags. Unify your data. Create a single source of truth for customer information – whether via a centralised platform or a modern data unification layer. Ensure every team works from shared insights.

Create a single source of truth for customer information – whether via a centralised platform or a modern data unification layer. Ensure every team works from shared insights. Designate integration leaders. Empower individuals or teams to connect departments, break silos and ensure systems integrate strategically, not reactively. Collaboration tools help align efforts.

Empower individuals or teams to connect departments, break silos and ensure systems integrate strategically, not reactively. Collaboration tools help align efforts. Think in platforms, not point solutions. Consolidate where it makes sense. Choose platforms that support multiple workflows – not only for current needs but also for future direction.

Simplicity as a competitive edge

Customer experiences are powered by the systems employees use every day. That’s why tech leaders must focus on alignment, not just implementation.

Sustainable speed doesn’t come from scattered bursts of progress. It comes from unified momentum.

In any context – business, productivity or daily operations – complexity breeds inefficiency, higher costs and slower decisions. Simplicity unlocks focus, clarity and results. For teams, unnecessary complexity causes stress and burnout. Simplicity fuels effectiveness.

So the question leaders should be asking isn’t whether they can afford to simplify. It’s whether they can afford not to.

At Freshworks, we believe simplicity isn’t a sacrifice. It’s a competitive edge. It’s time to uncomplicate and get maximum value from your tech stack.

www.freshworks.com