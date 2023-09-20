Cubic Telecom named a major player in worldwide IoT connectivity services

Cubic Telecom is a Business Reporter client.

Cubic Telecom has been positioned as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape for Worldwide Managed IoT Connectivity Services for 2023 vendor assessment. And as the company surpasses the milestone of 15 million devices connected worldwide, the business is moving into the next phase of expansion.

IDC’s MarketScape vendor assessment models are globally recognised frameworks for assessing product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors.

Redefining connectivity services

“We are proud to be recognised as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom.

“This achievement reflects our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best-connected car and IoT solutions to our customers. We will continue to innovate and expand our offerings to maintain our position at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry.”

“At Cubic we are passionate about growth and relentless about ensuring that we excel and innovate to meet ever-growing global customer demands. We’ve now surpassed 15 million devices connected and managed in over 190 countries, and we’ve added over five million connected devices in the past year alone,” continued Napier.

What’s really exciting, said Napier, is how Cubic’s growth shows connected devices and vehicles catching up with its software and technologies. “We’ve grown from adding a million each year to actually doubling every year since 2020,” he said. “As more and more automotive and device manufacturers begin to execute on their vision for software-defined development and innovative new services, we’re ready to take them to the next level with our unique connectivity and analytics platforms.”

Global footprint meets local requirements

Cubic’s ability to localise in countries with particularly complex requirements, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Turkey, has been a key driver of the flexibility provided to OEMs operating in more challenging markets. Cubic’s flexibility enables customers to future proof, insulating them from changes in regulatory requirements that extend to over 190 countries, enabling the business to position itself as ahead of the curve in a vehicle connectivity market set for rapid expansion.

“Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies and autonomous features are going to revolutionise this sector, and Cubic is poised not just to capitalise on that growth but to help OEMs to deliver on their vision for new value-added services and technologies,” said Napier.

“But it’s not just about automotive. Cubic’s ability to leverage core networks and expand its reach into some of the world’s most challenging geographies has seen it develop strong partnerships with some of the world’s leading agriculture and transport brands.

“When you look at our Dynamic Profile Switching (DPS) capability, that’s been transformational for our agriculture customers. It’s designed specifically for areas with varying coverage, allowing customers to play to the strengths of their providers, even where no roaming is possible.”

The company’s advanced software platform, PACE, enables seamless connectivity and data-driven insights for its customers, ensuring a superior user experience for drivers and passengers. As a Major Player, Cubic Telecom is committed to driving the future of connected car and IoT technology. The company will continue to invest in research and development, forging strategic partnerships and expanding its global footprint to maintain its position as an industry leader.

For more information about Cubic Telecom and its connected car and IoT solutions, please visit cubictelecom.com.