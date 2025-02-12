Top Employers Institute is a Business Reporter client

In an ever-evolving world of work, one thing remains constant: exceptional organisations are those that prioritise their people. As the workplace landscape continues to shift, forward-thinking companies are stepping up to meet these changes with innovative and people-centric strategies.

Top Employers Institute is thrilled to unveil the 2025 Top Employers – a celebration of organisations setting new benchmarks for HR excellence and redefining what it means to create outstanding workplaces.

This year, over 2,400 Top Employers have been certified across 125 countries and regions, impacting the lives of more than 13 million employees globally. This prestigious recognition underscores the unwavering commitment of these organisations to fostering exemplary HR strategies, cultivating positive cultures and putting people at the heart of their success.

Top Employers certification process

The Top Employers Institute Certification is a stand-out benchmark for HR excellence. Certification is granted based on how an organisation scores in the Top Employers Institute’s HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion, Wellbeing, and more.

This fact-based assessment measures how well an organisation performs in each area and how consistently it implements its people practices. Backed by extensive research, the survey is revised every year to reflect evolving industry trends and best practices.

Certified UK Top Employers 2025

Included in the impressive group of Top Employers 2025 are 111 organisations from the UK. Organisations certified for the first time include Applus + IDIADA UK, Bosch UK, Eli Lilly and Company, GEP Worldwide UK, Savencia UK, Iberdrola UK Scottish Power, Meliá UK, Pure Gym UK, Salutem Care & Education, ST Microelectronics UK and Vodafone UK.

Several businesses already certified as UK Top Employers in previous years have performed with enduring excellence, with the likes of AkzoNobel, Bentley Motors, BAT UK, Chiesi, HCLTech, Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo, QVC, Travis Perkins, Virtusa, Weightmans LLP and Whitbread, among others, having achieved Top Employer Certification annually for more than a decade.

“Congratulations to all UK Top Employers 2025 on their well-deserved certification”, says Androna Benadé, Regional Manager (UK and Ireland) at Top Employers Institute. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, this achievement is a testament to these organisations’ commitment to excellence in people practices and strategies. As we continue to navigate the complexities of AI and automation, prioritise employee wellbeing and embrace skills-based hiring, Top Employers Certification reflects the dedication to fostering and building a resilient and supportive workplace. We are proud to celebrate this great achievement with these organisations, and to continue working with all our Top Employers to enrich the world of work.”