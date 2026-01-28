Rock, rail and road: financing a greener, smarter transport future

Rock Infrastructure is a Business Reporter client

Transport finance company Rock, through its specialist platforms Rock Rail and Rock Road, is reshaping how public transport assets are financed, delivered and managed – aligning the interests of investors, governments, operators, manufacturers and passengers. By combining private capital with long-term, responsible investment principles, Rock is helping to modernise rail and road fleets across the UK and Europe, accelerating the transition to Net Zero transport.

Rock Rail: partnering for modern, efficient train fleets

Since its foundation, Rock Rail has pioneered an innovative model for financing passenger rolling stock. The company has secured more than £3 billion of institutional investment to fund over 1,500 new trains across the UK and Europe. Working in close partnership with government departments, public transport authorities, manufacturers and operators, Rock Rail delivers modern, high-quality electric and bi-mode trains that improve passenger experience while reducing environmental impact.

This collaborative approach ensures that every stakeholder’s needs are addressed from the outset. For government and transport authorities, Rock Rail provides off-balance sheet investment solutions that reduce public sector borrowing while maintaining strong oversight and accountability. For manufacturers such as Siemens, Alstom and Stadler, Rock offers a clear route to market and a long-term commitment to quality and performance. For operators – whether publicly or privately managed – Rock’s model aligns interests through transparent, long-term asset management arrangements that ensure fleet reliability, safety and value for money throughout the train’s lifecycle.

Above all, passengers benefit from the outcome: safer, greener and more comfortable trains that offer improved reliability and accessibility. Rock Rail’s investments have supported key UK operators including Govia Thameslink Railway, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway. Building on the UK’s success, Rock Rail has expanded into Europe – including Germany’s Main-Weser network and high-speed cross-border projects connecting London, Paris, Brussels and Cologne.

Rock Road: driving the zero-emission transition

Building on its rail success, Rock launched Rock Road to apply the same innovative financing principles to zero-emission bus fleets and supporting infrastructure. This initiative helps local authorities and bus operators meet ambitious decarbonisation and clean air targets, without shouldering the entire financial and technological transition risks themselves.

Rock Road collaborates closely with local governments, bus operators and manufacturers to develop scalable, sustainable funding solutions. A notable partnership with Aviva and the UK Infrastructure Bank has already mobilised £100 million for the rollout of electric buses, helping to accelerate the transition to cleaner public transport across UK cities.

Investing responsibly for long-term impact

At the heart of Rock’s strategy is a commitment to responsible investment and long-term stewardship. By bringing together public and private partners, Rock ensures that infrastructure projects are not only financially viable but also environmentally and socially sustainable.

Rock’s integrated asset management teams maintain close relationships with operators and manufacturers throughout a fleet’s life, focusing on safety, performance and innovation. This ensures that assets remain efficient, reliable and responsive to passengers’ changing expectations.

A collaborative model for a sustainable future

Rock Rail and Rock Road demonstrate that when investors, governments and operators collaborate effectively, the result is infrastructure that delivers genuine public benefit. By financing next-generation fleets and zero-emission transport, Rock is helping to build a cleaner, more connected and more sustainable future for passengers across the UK and beyond.