Travelling like a VIP isn’t just for the famous and ultra-wealthy

DiamondAir is a Business Reporter client.

The future of travel? DiamondAir aims to give everyone a more VIP experience

What air travel means for many today is queues, delays, lugging heavy luggage and working your way through time-consuming processes.

But what if we told you it didn’t have to be this way, and that for the past 30 years there has been an alternative solution that many knew nothing about?

For DiamondAir , everybody is a VIP, and everyone – from high-profile individuals and business travellers to families with children – receives the same extraordinary level of service. Prioritising delivery of a seamless journey by minimising travel time, eradicating stress and ensuring a premium experience.

Airport travel has changed so much over the past few decades, with more and more people wanting to ensure their journeys are more comfortable and enjoyable. Gone are the days when duty free was the only highlight of the airport. Today’s passengers are spoilt for choice when it comes to airport facilities, from airport lounges and valet parking to spa treatments and sleep pods.

The growth of ancillary passenger services has undoubtedly been fuelled by the bounce back of airline travel in both business and leisure sectors post-pandemic, with premium passengers valuing their time, space and choices more than ever.

DiamondAir pioneered an innovative travel concierge concept at London Heathrow 30 years ago. Today, its CEO Christina Lawford has worked with many airlines and travel companies assisting high-profile passengers through airports, ensuring a seamless and relaxed journey. The global airport concierge company supports thousands of high net-worth individuals and premium clients across more than 630 global destinations in getting them to where they need to be.

From core service Airport Concierge to the luxury service, Airport By Invitation, DiamondAir covers more than 80 destinations worldwide, and there is something for everyone.

Whether it be airport assistance through meet-and-greet services or the luxury of a butler and a private lounge, DiamondAir works on taking you from planeside to kerbside and vice versa with an array of additional services.

From luggage porters, electric buggies and lounge access to personal shopping and executive car transfer, the aim is to personalise each service dependent on passenger requirements.

DiamondAir’s client base ranges from some of the most recognised people in the world of media and entertainment, to regular families trying to make life easier for themselves with some help through the airport.

“When I started the business I thought it would be something that would be for celebrities and media, but over the years I have seen it evolve and become something that more and more people want and require,” says Lawford. “At DiamondAir we now work with cruise companies, group travel for events, passengers with restricted mobility alongside families, and the core of our business is now business travellers.”

DiamondAir doesn’t stop there. After listening to customers and understanding developments in the travel industry, it is soon to launch its new service, En Route.

Set for launch at the end of 2023, En Route is a fully sustainable wellness concept designed to give passengers additional choice and flexibility when embarking on their travels. Its premium facility at London Heathrow has been designed to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience, offering a wellbeing area complete with a travel wellness spa and clinic and an appended arrival and departure meet-and-assist service.

En Route has been designed to offer solutions that enable airports and airlines to offer remote check-in and bag-drop services at any off-airport location, such as train stations, cruise terminals or city centres.

“While we have seen airport terminals advance over the past two decades, we have not seen the same advancements in the process and operational protocols of the airport,” says Lawford. “Passengers are looking for alternatives and embracing digital change.”

Given recent widespread flight disruptions and extended airport wait times, people these days are spending more and more time at the airport, so it’s no surprise that travellers are increasingly interested in making those hours as comfortable and productive as possible.

The future passenger experience is likely to be a customised one, with airports and airlines offering personalised baggage drop-off and pick-up options so passengers will no longer need to travel to the airport with their luggage. And DiamondAir is pioneering these services for today’s customers.

Interested in booking the luxury of a DiamondAir service for your next journey? Prices start from £195 for a booking of up to three people.

For more information about DiamondAir products and services, please contact sales@diamondairinternational.com .

Be the FIRST to experience the new club En Route at London Heathrow. Sign up here for exclusive offers and promotions enroute@diamondairinternational.com .

FOLLOW US on:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook