UK Power Networks: "Hidden heroes keeping the power flowing to 8.3 million customers"

Basil Scarsella, Chief Executive, UK Power Networks

As the country’s biggest electricity distributor, UK Power Networks keeps communities running smoothly. The company delivers electricity to 8.3 million homes and businesses across London, the East and South East – and never has a safe and reliable electricity supply been more important to people than since the coronavirus pandemic began, leading many to move their work and school lives home.

Most people don’t need to be aware of who their network operator is, as it works 24/7 to keep lights, internet, phones, TVs and computers powered. But UK Power Networks is there when it’s needed, to fix a power cut, install a new connection, help look after vulnerable customers and prepare the network for the future.

The world of energy is changing fast, as the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy is revolutionising the way electricity is generated, distributed and consumed. The energy systems families, communities and businesses will experience by 2030 will be very different from what exists today.

Work to meet customers’ changing and future needs is well underway, as UK Power Networks develops its key role from simply delivering power from the national grid to local customers into managing a smart, flexible system. Increasingly, energy is being generated locally and fed into the networks, rather than coming from big power stations running on fossil fuels. This is helping to decarbonise the energy mix, and for consumers, UK Power Networks also plays a key role in enabling cleaner technologies such as the uptake of electric vehicles and the move to electric heating.

The company strives to make sure nobody is left behind on this journey. It is rated first in the global Smart Grid Index for its work to transform the electricity networks, and is also always looking ahead to train apprentices and other skilled staff to build future careers.

Customers rate its customer service at more than nine out of 10 – that’s from independent surveys of people who have already experienced an issue with their power. It also provides tailored support for vulnerable customers during power cuts or when facing fuel poverty.

The ten-year-old company has a clear public purpose in delivering power supplies, and a strong performance record for safety and reliability – plus a strong sense of social responsibility, repeatedly going above and beyond what people usually expect of a utility company.

Find out how we help to enable net zero at www.innovation.ukpowernetworks.co.uk

